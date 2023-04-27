I’m a Style Editor - these are my top picks of tasteful Coronation keepsakes

Roll out the red carpet - there's a new king in town. Or at least there will be come May 6th with the crowning of King Charles III. With an extra bank holiday to mark this monumental event, there's also plenty of merchandise around to commemorate the celebrations and make your street party ideas extra special.

We all know people with a coronation tea caddy, royal mint collectors coin, decorated sugar spoon (shout out to my grandparents here) or a royal wedding teapot, so, if your kitchen or living room shelving ideas have room, I've been hunting out the best keepsakes that are worthy of heirloom status, plus are high in taste and ... won't blow the budget.

Even the humble tea towel can be a wonderful way to get involved - and if you're crafty you can even turn this into your own unique cushion.

This, like many others, will be my first Coronation experience - so it feels timely and right to get on board and join in the festivities. And what better way to do this than with a timeless piece you can proudly display, pass down the generations or get out for high days and holidays?

So, without further ado, here's my round-up of the pieces I think would be the ideal gift or sit comfortably in any home.

My star buy - Gin in a tin, £35

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Raise a glass to this commemorative keepsake that will not only help get the party started on the 6th May, but also look good for years to come. Priced at £35 this Coronation Gin in a tin (opens in new tab) available at John Lewis is my favourite item.

Well priced, portable and filled with refreshing juniper 'juice' plus it's made in the Cotswolds. The tins design was created in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces and has that modern-classic combination that feels elegant yet timeless. Cheers!

What to buy now and keep forever

Like I said I don't expect these pieces to hang out for long, so act fast.