I’m a Style Editor - these are my top picks of tasteful Coronation keepsakes
All hail the King! Kick celebrations off in style for the royal event of the year with commemorative keepsakes that are worthy of a place in your home
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Roll out the red carpet - there's a new king in town. Or at least there will be come May 6th with the crowning of King Charles III. With an extra bank holiday to mark this monumental event, there's also plenty of merchandise around to commemorate the celebrations and make your street party ideas extra special.
We all know people with a coronation tea caddy, royal mint collectors coin, decorated sugar spoon (shout out to my grandparents here) or a royal wedding teapot, so, if your kitchen or living room shelving ideas have room, I've been hunting out the best keepsakes that are worthy of heirloom status, plus are high in taste and ... won't blow the budget.
Even the humble tea towel can be a wonderful way to get involved - and if you're crafty you can even turn this into your own unique cushion.
This, like many others, will be my first Coronation experience - so it feels timely and right to get on board and join in the festivities. And what better way to do this than with a timeless piece you can proudly display, pass down the generations or get out for high days and holidays?
So, without further ado, here's my round-up of the pieces I think would be the ideal gift or sit comfortably in any home.
Anna has over a decade of experience styling and art directing photo shoots of readers' homes and of beautiful homeware products plus producing style features for publication. She discovered her passion for interiors after living and working in L.A. and upon her return to the UK, started a career in interior magazines. After moving back to Essex with a short stint in Scotland, she now lives in the Leicestershire countryside with her young family.
My star buy - Gin in a tin, £35
Raise a glass to this commemorative keepsake that will not only help get the party started on the 6th May, but also look good for years to come. Priced at £35 this Coronation Gin in a tin (opens in new tab) available at John Lewis is my favourite item.
Well priced, portable and filled with refreshing juniper 'juice' plus it's made in the Cotswolds. The tins design was created in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces and has that modern-classic combination that feels elegant yet timeless. Cheers!
What to buy now and keep forever
A subtle nod to the celebrations here, this limited edition Crown Martini cocktail mix will ensure you toast King Charles royally.
A modern take on the Union Jack. This muted toned flag design is one that could take up residence in my kitchen effortlessly.
What's more British than a nice cup of tea? This earthenware tea pot feels like a true classic and the blue crest design is sophisticated with a regal edge that's not overpowering.
A fun cushion - the portable keepsake that just keeps giving. There's bunting, a crown, initials plus the duck egg blue keeps it up to date. Priced to be more of an investment, I think this design would stand the test of time.
Imagine writing a note to your child at the front of this beautiful book and looking back on it in years to come. A great way of involving the smaller people in your life in this historic event.
Don't spend too long in the kitchen on 6th May, but if you have to, make sure you cover up with a commemorative apron. I really like the subtle design of this and calming green tone.
Who doesn't need a tote bag? Practical, lightweight and easy on the wallet, this one is especially fresh. People of any age would find this useful and palatable. Hurrah John Lewis.
If you're not the world's most natural flower arranger then this gorgeous Coronation bouquet could be your solution. Create a keepsake pressing the flowers and enjoy for years to come.
Perhaps one for the 'best china' collection, this mug is simply beautiful and with 22-carat gold lining it's one to be savoured. Leaning into the expensive price bracket, but could well be worth the investment.
Clink your way through the Coronation with these regal feel champagne flutes. This set of two is a nice way to cheers his Majesty and have something lovely to cherish too.
What's the perfect thing to serve as you celebrate the Coronation? Cake of course. Or jam and scones. This three tier beauty can stack them up while commemorating the occasion.
Like I said I don't expect these pieces to hang out for long, so act fast.
Anna has over a decade of experience styling and art directing photo shoots of readers' homes and of beautiful homeware products plus producing style features for publication. She discovered her passion for interiors after living and working in L.A. and upon her return to the UK, started a career in interior magazines and photography. After moving back to Essex with a short stint in Scotland, she now lives in the Leicestershire countryside with her young family.
-
How to get your loft ready for the big spring declutter
The time has come to get your home summer-ready, with a spring declutter, but is your winter homeware storage up to scratch?
By Sponsored
-
What are gutter guards - and do they really work?
They're sold as a problem solver, so we've spoken to the experts to see if they're all they're cracked up to be
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
We've found a dupe for House of Hackney's iconic Saber tiger cushion – and it's £160 cheaper
Liven up your living space with this bold motif
By Jullia Joson
-
Our Editors' pick of the Wayfair Way Day sale deals to buy now or regret later
Get ready for the biggest sale of the year!
By Jenni McKnight
-
I’m a Style Editor - these are the 7 trending George Home buys I predict will be sellouts
Gingham, ruffles, scallops, George Home at Asda's Modern Cottage collection has it all - but I don't expect them to stick around for long
By Anna Morley
-
IKEA's Marimekko collaboration is inspired by a surprising vegetable
Is rhubarb print about to become a thing?
By Rebecca Knight
-
IKEA’s new collection is inspired by what we're searching for in our homes in 2023
After the last few years, we all need a bit more of *this*...
By Amy Hunt
-
27 Valentine's gift ideas to surprise someone special - from homeware to houseplants
Money can't buy love, but it can buy a love(ly) Valentine's Day gift for that special someone
By Molly Cleary
-
This bouclé armchair looks just like one from Soho Home but £1,420 cheaper
Fans of a bit of bouclé won't want to miss out on this designer dupe
By Amy Hunt
-
Still need to buy Christmas gifts? Here are 6 independent shops to know about
If you want to ditch the high street for gift shopping this year, here's where else to look
By Jullia Joson
-
Best Christmas deals to shop today – get up to 50% off Christmas trees, lighting, decorations, and more
Our round-up of today's best Christmas deals – get up to 50% off Christmas trees, lighting, and decorations at John Lewis, M&S, Cox & Cox, and many more
By Amy Lockwood