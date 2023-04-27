I’m a Style Editor - these are my top picks of tasteful Coronation keepsakes

Roll out the red carpet - there's a new king in town. Or at least there will be come May 6th with the crowning of King Charles III. With an extra bank holiday to mark this monumental event, there's also plenty of merchandise around to commemorate the celebrations and make your street party ideas extra special.

We all know people with a coronation tea caddy, royal mint collectors coin, decorated sugar spoon (shout out to my grandparents here) or a royal wedding teapot, so, if your kitchen or living room shelving ideas have room, I've been hunting out the best keepsakes that are worthy of heirloom status, plus are high in taste and ... won't blow the budget. 

Even the humble tea towel can be a wonderful way to get involved - and if you're crafty you can even turn this into your own unique cushion. 

This, like many others, will be my first Coronation experience - so it feels timely and right to get on board and join in the festivities. And what better way to do this than with a timeless piece you can proudly display, pass down the generations or get out for high days and holidays?

So, without further ado, here's my round-up of the pieces I think would be the ideal gift or sit comfortably in any home.

My star buy - Gin in a tin, £35

Gin in a tin

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Raise a glass to this commemorative keepsake that will not only help get the party started on the 6th May, but also look good for years to come. Priced at £35 this Coronation Gin in a tin (opens in new tab) available at John Lewis is my favourite item. 

Well priced, portable and filled with refreshing juniper 'juice' plus it's made in the Cotswolds. The tins design was created in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces and has that modern-classic combination that feels elegant yet timeless. Cheers! 

What to buy now and keep forever

Cocktail and glass

1. Kocktail King Charles III Coronation Crown Martini

A subtle nod to the celebrations here, this limited edition Crown Martini cocktail mix will ensure you toast King Charles royally. 

Coronation tea towel union jack
2. Coronation Tea Towel

A modern take on the Union Jack. This muted toned flag design is one that could take up residence in my kitchen effortlessly. 

tea pot coronation
3. Portmeirion Spode Kings Coronation Teapot

What's more British than a nice cup of tea? This earthenware tea pot feels like a true classic and the blue crest design is sophisticated with a regal edge that's not overpowering. 

Coronation cushion pale blue
4. Coronation Party Cushion Duck Egg Blue

A fun cushion - the portable keepsake that just keeps giving. There's bunting, a crown, initials plus the duck egg blue keeps it up to date. Priced to be more of an investment, I think this design would stand the test of time. 

Coronation Kids book King Charles

5. Little People Big Dream King Charles

Imagine writing a note to your child at the front of this beautiful book and looking back on it in years to come. A great way of involving the smaller people in your life in this historic event. 

Apron Coronation

6. King Charles III Coronation Apron

Don't spend too long in the kitchen on 6th May, but if you have to, make sure you cover up with a commemorative apron. I really like the subtle design of this and calming green tone. 

John Lewis tote

7. King Charles III Coronation Tote Bag

Who doesn't need a tote bag? Practical, lightweight and easy on the wallet, this one is especially fresh. People of any age would find this useful and palatable. Hurrah John Lewis.  

Coronation flower display red white and blue

8. Coronation Celebration Delphinium & Peony Bouquet

If you're not the world's most natural flower arranger then this gorgeous Coronation bouquet could be your solution. Create a keepsake pressing the flowers and enjoy for years to come. 

Coronation mug

9. King Charles III Coronation Fine Bone China Mug

Perhaps one for the 'best china' collection, this mug is simply beautiful and with 22-carat gold lining it's one to be savoured. Leaning into the expensive price bracket, but could well be worth the investment. 

Coronation champagne flutes

10. Coronation Flute set of two

Clink your way through the Coronation with these regal feel champagne flutes. This set of two is a nice way to cheers his Majesty and have something lovely to cherish too. 

Cake stand Coronation

11. Coronation cake stand

What's the perfect thing to serve as you celebrate the Coronation? Cake of course. Or jam and scones. This three tier beauty can stack them up while commemorating the occasion.  

Coronation biscuit tin

12. King Charles III Coronation Biscuit Tin

Whether you dunk, dip or nibble - make sure you keep the tin as this fine display of a modern take on the traditional keepsake can be used for years to come. 

Like I said I don't expect these pieces to hang out for long, so act fast.

