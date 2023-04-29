The iconic blanket our Editor is buying in Arket's sale this weekend - she has 2 already!

Our Editor already has two Arket blankets but she's eyeing up her third - here's why you should be too

black living room with grey sofa and pink blanket
(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)
Rebecca Knight
By Rebecca Knight
published

This weekend Arket is offering 15% off everything on its website and there is one thing in particular Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, has ready in her online basket - a new Arket wool blanket.

Arket might be famous in some circles for its stylish clothes, but in the Ideal Home Office, it is their wool blankets that we are obsessed with for adding a dash of style to our living room ideas. You might even have spotted them on the sofas of Instagram from @frenchforpineapple to Lisa Dawson.

Usually priced at £79 we already think these Arket lambswool blankets (opens in new tab) are great value for something that will become a household staple for years to come. Not to mention they come in a range of vibrant colours and on-trend patterns

Arket wool blanket

'I may already own two of Arket's iconic wool blankets, but there are four of us in the family (plus the dog!) and these blankets are such hot property that we all fight over them, which means adding another to my collection is totally justified in my eyes,' says Heather. 

study with yellow blanket and dog

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

'I adore the pop of colour they add to my black living room, and they are super cosy and perfect to snuggle up under. I tend to find wool a bit itchy, but it's not the case at all with these blankets - they're lovely and soft and don't itch me at all.'

Pink and red blanket

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

It is the Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket, £67.15 (after the discount) that Heather currently has her eye on. 'The red I already have is my absolute favourite, and I'd love to combine two patterns in the same colourway, so I'll be snapping up the Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket in pink and red stripes while there's 15% off.'

Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket, Was £79, Now £67.58  Made from a 100% lambswool and in striking pink and red stripe, we're running out of reasons not to pick this blanket up this weekend while there is a 15% off deal. (opens in new tab)

The 15% is off the whole site but only available this weekend until Monday. However, the small catch is that it only applies if you spend over £120. 

While the blanket does come in a number of different patterns and colourways, so you could make the excuse to snag two blankets for £134.30 instead of £158. Alternatively, we've rounded up six of our other favourite Arket homeware buys to bulk out your basket.

Arket best homeware buys

Green cabbage plate

 (opens in new tab)
1. Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Dinner Plate

A true investment piece, these whimsical plates and bowls have been trending since the start of the 20th century, and you'll find a version in most of our teams homes.

blue check blanket

 (opens in new tab)
2. Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket in Blue Check

Why get one blanket when you could have two? We love this bold blue check version, if you prefer a gentler hue to red and pink.

Red flower bowl

 (opens in new tab)
3. San Raphael Wild Flower Salad Bowl

As soon as you walk into any Arket store these plates and bowls jump out at you. Perfect for a summer soiree or elevating your family dinners this spring

blue vase

 (opens in new tab)
4. Glass Vase

Make way for this show stopping blue glass vase, part of the new collection at Arket it would look lovely left on it's own or styled with colourful flowers

striped cushion

 (opens in new tab)
5. Tensira Cushion Cover

We love a micro-stripe on a cushion, this cover handmade in Guinea is sold without the inner cushion so you can use it to easily update an existing cushion you already have

blue stripe glass

 (opens in new tab)
6. Pols Potten Drinking Glass Set of 2

The trend for coloured glassware is going nowhere and we love the hint of blue in these striking Pols Potten glasses. Mix and match with other colours for an eclectic table

What will you be snapping up?

