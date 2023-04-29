The iconic blanket our Editor is buying in Arket's sale this weekend - she has 2 already!
Our Editor already has two Arket blankets but she's eyeing up her third - here's why you should be too
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
This weekend Arket is offering 15% off everything on its website and there is one thing in particular Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, has ready in her online basket - a new Arket wool blanket.
Arket might be famous in some circles for its stylish clothes, but in the Ideal Home Office, it is their wool blankets that we are obsessed with for adding a dash of style to our living room ideas. You might even have spotted them on the sofas of Instagram from @frenchforpineapple to Lisa Dawson.
Usually priced at £79 we already think these Arket lambswool blankets (opens in new tab) are great value for something that will become a household staple for years to come. Not to mention they come in a range of vibrant colours and on-trend patterns
Arket wool blanket
'I may already own two of Arket's iconic wool blankets, but there are four of us in the family (plus the dog!) and these blankets are such hot property that we all fight over them, which means adding another to my collection is totally justified in my eyes,' says Heather.
'I adore the pop of colour they add to my black living room, and they are super cosy and perfect to snuggle up under. I tend to find wool a bit itchy, but it's not the case at all with these blankets - they're lovely and soft and don't itch me at all.'
It is the Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket, £67.15 (after the discount) that Heather currently has her eye on. 'The red I already have is my absolute favourite, and I'd love to combine two patterns in the same colourway, so I'll be snapping up the Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket in pink and red stripes while there's 15% off.'
Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket,
Was £79, Now £67.58
Made from a 100% lambswool and in striking pink and red stripe, we're running out of reasons not to pick this blanket up this weekend while there is a 15% off deal.
The 15% is off the whole site but only available this weekend until Monday. However, the small catch is that it only applies if you spend over £120.
While the blanket does come in a number of different patterns and colourways, so you could make the excuse to snag two blankets for £134.30 instead of £158. Alternatively, we've rounded up six of our other favourite Arket homeware buys to bulk out your basket.
Arket best homeware buys
A true investment piece, these whimsical plates and bowls have been trending since the start of the 20th century, and you'll find a version in most of our teams homes.
Why get one blanket when you could have two? We love this bold blue check version, if you prefer a gentler hue to red and pink.
As soon as you walk into any Arket store these plates and bowls jump out at you. Perfect for a summer soiree or elevating your family dinners this spring
Make way for this show stopping blue glass vase, part of the new collection at Arket it would look lovely left on it's own or styled with colourful flowers
We love a micro-stripe on a cushion, this cover handmade in Guinea is sold without the inner cushion so you can use it to easily update an existing cushion you already have
What will you be snapping up?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
We hate how much we love this new, unconventional cushion shape
Even better yet, it's surprisingly comfortable
By Jullia Joson
-
You can actually stay in this stunning Cornwall cottage designed by The White Company
Live inside a real-life White Company store – if only for a few days…
By Amy Hunt
-
King Charles is renovating his Balmoral Castle home ahead of the coronation
The estate was one of the Queen’s favourite homes
By Amy Hunt
-
I’m a Style Editor - these are my top picks of tasteful Coronation keepsakes
All hail the King! Kick celebrations off in style for the royal event of the year with commemorative keepsakes that are worthy of a place in your home
By Anna Morley
-
Our Editors' pick of the Wayfair Way Day sale deals to buy now or regret later
Get ready for the biggest sale of the year!
By Jenni McKnight
-
I’m a Style Editor - these are the 7 trending George Home buys I predict will be sellouts
Gingham, ruffles, scallops, George Home at Asda's Modern Cottage collection has it all - but I don't expect them to stick around for long
By Anna Morley
-
IKEA's Marimekko collaboration is inspired by a surprising vegetable
Is rhubarb print about to become a thing?
By Rebecca Knight
-
IKEA’s new collection is inspired by what we're searching for in our homes in 2023
After the last few years, we all need a bit more of *this*...
By Amy Hunt
-
27 Valentine's gift ideas to surprise someone special - from homeware to houseplants
Money can't buy love, but it can buy a love(ly) Valentine's Day gift for that special someone
By Molly Cleary
-
This bouclé armchair looks just like one from Soho Home but £1,420 cheaper
Fans of a bit of bouclé won't want to miss out on this designer dupe
By Amy Hunt
-
Still need to buy Christmas gifts? Here are 6 independent shops to know about
If you want to ditch the high street for gift shopping this year, here's where else to look
By Jullia Joson