The iconic blanket our Editor is buying in Arket's sale this weekend - she has 2 already!

This weekend Arket is offering 15% off everything on its website and there is one thing in particular Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, has ready in her online basket - a new Arket wool blanket.

Arket might be famous in some circles for its stylish clothes, but in the Ideal Home Office, it is their wool blankets that we are obsessed with for adding a dash of style to our living room ideas. You might even have spotted them on the sofas of Instagram from @frenchforpineapple to Lisa Dawson.

Usually priced at £79 we already think these Arket lambswool blankets (opens in new tab) are great value for something that will become a household staple for years to come. Not to mention they come in a range of vibrant colours and on-trend patterns

Arket wool blanket

'I may already own two of Arket's iconic wool blankets, but there are four of us in the family (plus the dog!) and these blankets are such hot property that we all fight over them, which means adding another to my collection is totally justified in my eyes,' says Heather.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

'I adore the pop of colour they add to my black living room, and they are super cosy and perfect to snuggle up under. I tend to find wool a bit itchy, but it's not the case at all with these blankets - they're lovely and soft and don't itch me at all.'

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

It is the Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket, £67.15 (after the discount) that Heather currently has her eye on. 'The red I already have is my absolute favourite, and I'd love to combine two patterns in the same colourway, so I'll be snapping up the Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket in pink and red stripes while there's 15% off.'

(opens in new tab) Evelina Kroon Wool Blanket, Was £79 , Now £67.58 Made from a 100% lambswool and in striking pink and red stripe, we're running out of reasons not to pick this blanket up this weekend while there is a 15% off deal.

The 15% is off the whole site but only available this weekend until Monday. However, the small catch is that it only applies if you spend over £120.

While the blanket does come in a number of different patterns and colourways, so you could make the excuse to snag two blankets for £134.30 instead of £158. Alternatively, we've rounded up six of our other favourite Arket homeware buys to bulk out your basket.

Arket best homeware buys

What will you be snapping up?