I've been preparing for Black Friday for months - and these are the little home luxuries I always wait to shop for in the sales (they're finally on offer!)

Some people use Black Friday sales as a chance to purchase that one practical product, like an air fryer, that they've realised is missing from their home, but I take on a different approach. For me, the sales are all about splurging on the little home luxuries that without the discount, I just can't justify.

Whether it's the best Christmas scents to set the ambience to decorate my dresser with or a mug that makes my morning coffee taste that much better, I love products that upgrade your regular routine or feel like a decadent splurge for your home.

It's important to remember to treat yourself, but the best Black Friday deals are also a great chance to buy a more luxurious gift for friends or family, at a lower price. Maybe your mum deserves something premium but the budget wouldn't usually allow it, or perhaps the sales period pushes someone's dream gift into your price range - whatever it is, now is the time to shop for those special home luxuries.

Top places to shop for home luxuries this Black Friday

• Anthropologie: 25% off almost everything, including candles

• John Lewis: 1000s of deals across Le Creuset, Neom and more

• Oliver Bonas: Sign up for Black Friday early access

• The White Company: 20% off nearly the entire site

• Heals: Invest in quality furniture with 15% off

The best Black Friday home luxuries

I find myself in a 'treat yourself' mood far too often, but unfortunately, my monthly budget isn't quite enough to give in to my impulses every time. So, I save that urge for the Black Friday sales where I can get more bang for my buck, and feel less guilty about indulging myself.

As a seasoned shopper and me-to-me gifter, I've rounded up the top home luxuries I'm tempted to buy this Black Friday, and things that I would love to receive under the Christmas tree (hint, hint).

I've got my eyes firmly planted on the plush white towels from The White Company and I think they'll have to come home with me. What are you treating yourself to this Black Friday?