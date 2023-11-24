I've been preparing for Black Friday for months - and these are the little home luxuries I always wait to shop for in the sales (they're finally on offer!)

Including luxe Neom home fragrances and cosy season staples

Neom wellbeing pod on table with champagne coupes
(Image credit: Neom)
Some people use Black Friday sales as a chance to purchase that one practical product, like an air fryer, that they've realised is missing from their home, but I take on a different approach. For me, the sales are all about splurging on the little home luxuries that without the discount, I just can't justify.  

Whether it's the best Christmas scents to set the ambience to decorate my dresser with or a mug that makes my morning coffee taste that much better, I love products that upgrade your regular routine or feel like a decadent splurge for your home.

It's important to remember to treat yourself, but the best Black Friday deals are also a great chance to buy a more luxurious gift for friends or family, at a lower price. Maybe your mum deserves something premium but the budget wouldn't usually allow it, or perhaps the sales period pushes someone's dream gift into your price range - whatever it is, now is the time to shop for those special home luxuries. 

Top places to shop for home luxuries this Black Friday

• Anthropologie: 25% off almost everything, including candles
• John Lewis: 1000s of deals across Le Creuset, Neom and more
• Oliver Bonas: Sign up for Black Friday early access
• The White Company: 20% off nearly the entire site
• Heals: Invest in quality furniture with 15% off

The best Black Friday home luxuries

I find myself in a 'treat yourself' mood far too often, but unfortunately, my monthly budget isn't quite enough to give in to my impulses every time. So, I save that urge for the Black Friday sales where I can get more bang for my buck, and feel less guilty about indulging myself. 

As a seasoned shopper and me-to-me gifter, I've rounded up the top home luxuries I'm tempted to buy this Black Friday, and things that I would love to receive under the Christmas tree (hint, hint). 

Le Creuset navy blue stoneware mug
Stoneware Mug

One of my favourite home luxuries is a slow Saturday morning with a coffee in bed, and this Le Creuset stoneware mug makes it even more indulgent. Le Creuset is running a deal that gets you four for the price of three, saving you £15. 

Aesop resurrecction hand wash
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash 500ml

Aesop hand wash feels like the ultimate home luxury. It's hard to justify spending more than the bare minimum on hand soap, but this will make your bathroom feel like a chic hotel. Plus you're guaranteed to impress guests (we won't tell them that you've refilled it with Method). 

Neom Organics London Real Luxury Skin Treatment Scented Candle, 140g
Neom Organics London Real Luxury Skin Treatment Scented Candle

A candle that doubles up as a skin treatment? Sign us up. Simply melt the wax, relax in the scent and then enjoy a massage with the warm melted wax. It makes a special gift for a stressed mum or an ultra luxurious present to yourself.

White silk pillowcase
John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase, Natural Cream

If you care about your interiors just as much as your skin and hair, you'll want a silk pillowcase. It feels like a splurge for yourself so Black Friday is the perfect time to make it justifiable. 

Ruggable morroccan style runner
Kamran Coral Rug

The Ideal Home team are obsessed with kitchen rugs to spruce up our decor and add a bit of warmth underfoot, but it's never felt like the right time to spend the money. Black Friday is the best time to get a nifty discount on Ruggable and finally make our kitchens look more stylish.

The White Company white towels
Luxury Egyptian Cotton Towels

Nothing screams home luxuries more than plush white towels. I haven't allowed myself to buy white towels in the past but I think it's finally time to be a real adult, and create a spa-like bathroom.

Joseph Joseph ecru laundry basket
Joseph Joseph Tota Trio Easy-Empty Laundry Basket

The best luxuries in life are those that make mundane tasks easier and less laborious. This Joseph Joseph laundry basket ticks that box with three sections for whites, darks and colours that are simple to empty. 

The White Company fluffy hot water bottle
Super Soft Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle

Nothing beats curling up on a sofa with a hot chocolate and cosy hot water bottle to cuddle, and this faux fur option from The White Company looks and feels super premium. 

Neom diffuser pod and oil set
Neom Organics London Wellbeing Pod & Bedtime Hero Essential Oil Blend

Neom is one of our favourite stores to stop by when you're in need of a pick-me-up treat and this wellbeing pod will make every bedtime feel like you're at the spa. 

I've got my eyes firmly planted on the plush white towels from The White Company and I think they'll have to come home with me. What are you treating yourself to this Black Friday?

