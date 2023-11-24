I've been preparing for Black Friday for months - and these are the little home luxuries I always wait to shop for in the sales (they're finally on offer!)
Including luxe Neom home fragrances and cosy season staples
Some people use Black Friday sales as a chance to purchase that one practical product, like an air fryer, that they've realised is missing from their home, but I take on a different approach. For me, the sales are all about splurging on the little home luxuries that without the discount, I just can't justify.
Whether it's the best Christmas scents to set the ambience to decorate my dresser with or a mug that makes my morning coffee taste that much better, I love products that upgrade your regular routine or feel like a decadent splurge for your home.
It's important to remember to treat yourself, but the best Black Friday deals are also a great chance to buy a more luxurious gift for friends or family, at a lower price. Maybe your mum deserves something premium but the budget wouldn't usually allow it, or perhaps the sales period pushes someone's dream gift into your price range - whatever it is, now is the time to shop for those special home luxuries.
Top places to shop for home luxuries this Black Friday
• Anthropologie: 25% off almost everything, including candles
• John Lewis: 1000s of deals across Le Creuset, Neom and more
• Oliver Bonas: Sign up for Black Friday early access
• The White Company: 20% off nearly the entire site
• Heals: Invest in quality furniture with 15% off
The best Black Friday home luxuries
I find myself in a 'treat yourself' mood far too often, but unfortunately, my monthly budget isn't quite enough to give in to my impulses every time. So, I save that urge for the Black Friday sales where I can get more bang for my buck, and feel less guilty about indulging myself.
As a seasoned shopper and me-to-me gifter, I've rounded up the top home luxuries I'm tempted to buy this Black Friday, and things that I would love to receive under the Christmas tree (hint, hint).
One of my favourite home luxuries is a slow Saturday morning with a coffee in bed, and this Le Creuset stoneware mug makes it even more indulgent. Le Creuset is running a deal that gets you four for the price of three, saving you £15.
Aesop hand wash feels like the ultimate home luxury. It's hard to justify spending more than the bare minimum on hand soap, but this will make your bathroom feel like a chic hotel. Plus you're guaranteed to impress guests (we won't tell them that you've refilled it with Method).
A candle that doubles up as a skin treatment? Sign us up. Simply melt the wax, relax in the scent and then enjoy a massage with the warm melted wax. It makes a special gift for a stressed mum or an ultra luxurious present to yourself.
If you care about your interiors just as much as your skin and hair, you'll want a silk pillowcase. It feels like a splurge for yourself so Black Friday is the perfect time to make it justifiable.
The Ideal Home team are obsessed with kitchen rugs to spruce up our decor and add a bit of warmth underfoot, but it's never felt like the right time to spend the money. Black Friday is the best time to get a nifty discount on Ruggable and finally make our kitchens look more stylish.
Nothing screams home luxuries more than plush white towels. I haven't allowed myself to buy white towels in the past but I think it's finally time to be a real adult, and create a spa-like bathroom.
The best luxuries in life are those that make mundane tasks easier and less laborious. This Joseph Joseph laundry basket ticks that box with three sections for whites, darks and colours that are simple to empty.
Nothing beats curling up on a sofa with a hot chocolate and cosy hot water bottle to cuddle, and this faux fur option from The White Company looks and feels super premium.
I've got my eyes firmly planted on the plush white towels from The White Company and I think they'll have to come home with me. What are you treating yourself to this Black Friday?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
LIVE updates on all of the Ninja air fryer deals you don't want to miss this Black Friday
We're sharing all of the Ninja air fryer deals this Black Friday that are worth shopping after testing every single Ninja air fryer on the market
By Molly Cleary
-
‘Is it worth the money?’ This is the tool our product testers use to rate every appliance’s cost-to-run value
The energy monitoring plug is the tool that could save your money and electricity
By Sara Hesikova
-
10 style-savvy ways to decorate a small living room for Christmas
Size isn’t everything; discover smart ways to get Christmas-cosy in your living room without compromising on comfort or joy
By Linda Clayton
-
Our favourite budget Christmas tree is at its lowest-ever price this Black Friday for just £16
Even with a tight budget, you don't need to scrimp on style
By Jullia Joson
-
This M&S lamp has sold out 5 times since its release and is currently on sale for Black Friday
Grab this bargain before it sells out for a sixth time!
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is Cyber Monday? Here’s all you need to know to bag the best deals
This is all you need to know about the online-exclusive discount shopping event that is Cyber Monday
By Sara Hesikova
-
Looking for the nearly sold-out Meaco Arete dehumidifier? These are the in-stock alternatives to shop today
The Meaco Arete dehumidifier is scarce on the ground, but we think these alternatives pack a punch
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Looking for a Meaco Arete dehumidifier? This is where you can find them in stock
Move fast – the highly rated Meaco Arete dehumidifier is selling out quickly
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
The Anthropologie sale has 25% off (nearly) everything right now - here's what we're buying this Black Friday
The Anthropologie sale is the event we've all been waiting for
By Holly Cockburn
-
Best Black Friday deals 2023 LIVE: Today's best discounts from Ninja, Shark, John Lewis, Argos, Very, Lakeland and more
All the best Black Friday deals for the home updated LIVE
By Molly Cleary
-
Does IKEA do Black Friday? Last year it shunned the sales event, but this year could be different...
The Swedish store opted out of Black Friday, in favour of 'Green Friday' but some deals could still be on offer
By Lauren Bradbury