Angela Scanlon reveals the 3 things she bought 'just for the aesthetic'
Not even Angela Scanlon is exempt from going after the pretty things
Your Home Made Perfect host and home decor enthusiast, Angela Scanlon reveals three things she's bought for her home 'just for the aesthetic' – and just to make it even sweeter, we've even scouted out similar pieces you can add to your own homes.
After finding out about the piece of furniture Angela regrets buying, you can only imagine that we were equally as eager to unveil the opposite end of the spectrum, to uncover the things in her home she otherwise adores.
It's no secret that the presenter has an eye for design, as we've seen glimpses of Angela Scanlon's London home through her Instagram.
Considering she's around beautiful, new house transformations week in and week out as we've seen in Series 4 of Your Home Made Perfect, it's no surprise that she herself gets inspired to follow the latest home decor trends.
A post shared by ANGELA SCANLON (@angelascanlon)
A photo posted by on
3 things Angela Scanlon has bought 'just for the aesthetic'
When speaking to Ideal Home, we asked Angela, 'What are 3 unique things you've bought 'just for the aesthetic?' In other words, simply because it looks pretty and pleasing to the eye.
She responded, 'Well, everything. I'm obsessed with design and I try not to be too practical.'
1. Coffee table
'I bought a coffee table recently and it is practical, although I can't move it if I want to do yoga in the living room, but it is the most glorious piece of furniture that I own.'
Now, we're not too sure what coffee table Angela has managed to snag, but knowing her, we believe her when she says it's one to watch. Based on her description of 'glorious' we've hunted down pieces that we would safely say are equally as gorgeous.
This white coffee table is sure to be a statement piece in any living room with its curved silhouette.
This walnut coffee table is the perfect addition to complete any cosy and rustic living room.
If you want to make your living room look expensive on a budget, this coffee is sure to be a showstopper.
2. Lamp
'I have this amazing lamp that I got on eBay that's like a mid-century, Italian, seashell, silk frame-y thing. It's very camp. I mean it does work so it does have a use.'
As far as lighting trends go, there's certainly something to suit everyone's taste so you can create the perfect ambience for any room. Here's our selection of some of the prettiest lamps we've seen while scouring the internet.
This table lamp easily looks more expensive than it is with its fluted design and sheer purple lampshade.
If you want to take it up a notch, this green tea coloured lamp will bring an elegant touch to any room.
3. Teddy bear chair
Finally, last but not least. 'A teddy bear chair. I love it, but it's a little unstable. But so am I, so I feel like we're a match made in heaven. Those are my top three.'
It's no surprise that not even Angela is exempt from the boucle furniture craze, and rightfully so seeing how beautiful of an addition they are as a living room sofa idea, or even as an armchair in any room.
This armchair will allow you to enjoy boucle on a budget. Use it as an accent chair in any room.
Want a chair to cosy up on? Look no further because this boucle chair is just what you need.
If there's anything we learned today, it's that Angela is admittedly just like us when it comes to being drawn in by the pretty things. But of course, let's not forget that our homes are meant to be lived in and not just looked at – so while we're all for you filling your home with gorgeous pieces that make you happy, don't forget to consider your comfort and practicality above all.
Your Home Made Perfect airs at 8pm on BBC Two every Tuesday and is also available to watch on iPlayer.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
How to grow spider plant babies like a pro
Nurture your spider plant babies into fully-fledged adults in no time
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to fix peeled paint on a wall in 5 foolproof steps
Peeling paint problems? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why you shouldn't dig your garden this summer, no matter what
The no-dig movement is trending, so here's why experts say you shouldn't dig your garden
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Don't have a Prime membership? We found 15 other great deals you should be shopping right now!
Here are some of the best Prime Day alternatives worth shopping
By Jullia Joson
-
I'm a Style Editor and I scoured Amazon for hours to uncover the best aesthetic storage solutions to buy on Prime Day
Stylish storage? Yes please. This Amazon round-up will give you quick and practical organisational solutions for the whole home - plus they're insta-worthy too
By Anna Morley
-
The iconic blanket our Editor is buying in Arket's sale this weekend - she has 2 already!
Our Editor already has two Arket blankets but she's eyeing up her third - here's why you should be too
By Rebecca Knight
-
I’m a Style Editor - these are my top picks of tasteful Coronation keepsakes
All hail the King! Kick celebrations off in style for the royal event of the year with commemorative keepsakes that are worthy of a place in your home
By Anna Morley
-
Our Editors' pick of the Wayfair Way Day sale deals to buy now or regret later
Get ready for the biggest sale of the year!
By Jenni McKnight
-
I’m a Style Editor - these are the 7 trending George Home buys I predict will be sellouts
Gingham, ruffles, scallops, George Home at Asda's Modern Cottage collection has it all - but I don't expect them to stick around for long
By Anna Morley
-
IKEA's Marimekko collaboration is inspired by a surprising vegetable
Is rhubarb print about to become a thing?
By Rebecca Knight
-
IKEA’s new collection is inspired by what we're searching for in our homes in 2023
After the last few years, we all need a bit more of *this*...
By Amy Hunt