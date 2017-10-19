She'll no longer be Jenny From The Block

She might have been a Maid in Manhattan, but she’s parting ways with her luxury home in NYC. According to Trulia.com, she’s put the four-bedroom, six-bathroom condo in the Flatiron district on the market. And while her Love Don’t Cost A Thing, Jennifer Lopez’s apartment will set you back a cool $27 million – that’s around £20.5million.

We’ve seen the photos and this place is Out Of Sight! Don’t believe us? Take a look around…

That’s one impressive view, don’t you think? You couldn’t really be anywhere other than The Big Apple. This balcony is just part of the 3,000 square feet of private outdoor space that the property offers over its two floors. You’ll be hard pressed to find such a generous amount of al fresco floorspace anywhere else in New York.

The festoon lighting here is like something out of The Wedding Planner!

The property is just as breathtaking inside, where you’ll find a further 6,500 square feet of living space. Your own private elevator will take you up to the fifth floor, opening out on to a huge open-plan living space. This living area leads out onto the balcony you saw earlier, with view down over Madison Square Park.

Sleek and simple, the modern Italian kitchen features marble worktops, top-of-the-range appliances by Miele and and several Sub-Zero fridges. We love the spectacular storage suspended over the island, which houses an impressive glassware collection.

There are three bedrooms on the fifth floor, all of which are en suite. Then, upstairs on the 6th floor, you’ll find a master bedroom with not one but two bathrooms. J Lo sure knows how to pamper herself! There’s another private terrace up here, too. Jealous, us?!

With its chandelier, marble tiles and freestanding bath, this space is the ultimate in luxury. it’s even got a sheepskin rug ‘On The Floor’…

The apartment is located in the Whitman building – a Georgian-style apartment block constructed in 1924. It’s certainly lost none of its period charm under J Lo’s care. If you’ve got the ‘rocks that Jen’s got’ and an A-list budget, you can enquire about the property through Modlin Group.

Jenny, we’re sure the block will miss you!