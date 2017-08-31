From a one-bedroom stable to an eight-bedroom mansion - August has been a month of variety in the world of house hunting

The properties that have been viewed the most times online this month range from a £6 million mansion in St Albans to a £78,000 semi in Barnsley. Here they are in all their glory…

We can see why this converted coach house has been such a hit this month. It has been cleverly converted, retaining its exposed wooden beams and double height ceilings with the addition of a mezzanine level instead of a whole second floor. Skylight and white wood panelling keep the modern home light and bright.

This enormous three-storey home seems to go on forever. It has solid wood flooring throughout, as well as large bay windows and numerous open fireplaces. The property also has a huge lawned garden. All in all, it’s a pretty idyllic family home. But you’ll have to enquire to find out its price tag…

What a picture-perfect cottage! This Victorian home has all the features of a chocolate box home – a gorgeous exterior, sash windows, stripped wood floors and cosy fireplaces. There’s even an adorable garden with pretty flowers and a summer house. This is a quintessentially English country home if ever we saw one.

From chocolate box cottage to £6 million mansion – we told you there was variety in this list. With a cinema room, fitness room and a car lift, this truly is a house fit for a millionaire. Enormous skylights flood the 10,000 sq ft property with light, and for a bit of night time action, the lower ground floor offers a mood-lit cocktail bar.

No expense was spared in the making of this modern mansion. The new-build home oozes decadence from its glossy black kitchen to its plush purple home cinema room. This is certainly one for the glamour pusses out there.

Step inside ‘The Old Stable’ and you’ll be surprised by the deceptively spacious home within. High beamed ceilings and reclaimed beech wood flooring add to the charm and character of the two-storey home, which is located in the popular seaside town of Whitstable.

Now this is an absolute dream home. Set over four-storeys, this house beautifully combines period features with modern living. The ground floor flows seamlessly from the dining room and the kitchen to the family room and garden, with pops of colour and a glass extension transforming what could be a dark space into a bright and airy abode.

From the outside, this property looks absolutely spectacular. Set in 23 acres of land, the farmhouse also has two adjoining barns that could be converted to make the property even larger. Inside, the home needs a lot of work, but you do get a lot of land and property for your money here.

There have been a lot of pricey houses on the list so far, but this property is at the other end of the spectrum entirely. This three-bedroom semi is up for sale for just £78,000, and while it needs a bit of modernising, it’s without a doubt fantastic value for money.

The most viewed property on Zoopla this month is a beautiful period farmhouse with a separate annexe. Believed to date back to the 1600s, the house is bursting with rustic charm. Exposed timbers and brickwork can be found throughout the property, as can original stable doors and fireplaces. We can certainly see why this has been so popular this month.