‘Clutter is a dealbreaker’ – Phil Spencer reveals the 1 thing that will help sell your home fast

Location, Location, Location’s Phil Spencer has revealed that it is the small changes that make a big difference when selling a home, and effective decluttering is at the top of his list if you want to sell your house fast .

The best decluttering methods and smart storage solutions can transform our spaces and even make us feel more relaxed in our own homes. And this feeling of serenity is translated to potential buyers when they view potential properties.

‘You don’t need a full renovation to impress buyers - far from it,’ says Phil. ‘In my experience, it’s the small, thoughtful touches that really help a home stand out. Storage is an absolute must in my opinion - clear, clutter-free spaces instantly make a home feel calmer and more inviting.’

How can decluttering help sell your home fast?

Working in collaboration with Wickes , Phil revealed that ‘clutter is a dealbreaker’ when it comes to selling your home.

‘Buyers are drawn to homes that feel organised and serene - not crammed and chaotic. Think built-in shelving, hallway cupboards or stylish storage units that hide the mess and highlight the space. It’s not just storage - it’s breathing room,’ he said.

A tidy, organised home signals to potential buyers that the home has been well-taken care of. Similarly to how a neutral colour scheme can provide a blank canvas for potential buyers to consider, a tidy, decluttered space allows them to envision living there.

‘When buyers walk into a viewing, they don’t just assess bricks and mortar; they picture how their life might fit into each room. So, if a property is filled with lots of personal possessions, excess furniture, or everyday clutter, that vision becomes harder to create,' explains Andrew Boast, property expert at SAM Conveyancing .

'Rooms will feel smaller, storage will appear insufficient, natural lighting may be blocked, and the overall impression is that the home may not have been maintained to a high standard.'

‘In contrast, homes that have been properly decluttered tend to feel brighter, larger, and more welcoming to potential buyers, and this emotional shift can speed up the decision-making process. Some homes that struggle to attract offers for months can generate fresh interest simply by being pared back and presented more thoughtfully.’

What should you declutter?

Decluttering can feel overwhelming , so let’s have a look at the best places to start so you can get the job done quickly and efficiently, without stress.

‘Start with surfaces - clear kitchen counters, bathroom vanities, and tables so buyers see the available space. Next, tackle storage areas, as buyers will open cupboards and wardrobes; neatly organised storage shows your home has plenty of room,' suggests Max Wilson, organisation expert and co-founder of Pocket Storage .

'Pack away personal items like family photos so the property feels like a blank canvas. Finally, consider bulky or excess furniture - removing it can instantly make a room feel more spacious and improve flow.'

If decluttering a job you struggle with, why not try micro-decluttering or the 1-3-5 decluttering method , which are both carefully curated to minimise feelings of overwhelm and keep you on track.

Shop storage solutions

Whether you’re looking to sell your home or not, decluttering can make your home feel far more serene and relaxing. And if you’re looking for a quick sale, it would be foolish to leave decluttering for another day.