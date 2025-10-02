We all know and love IKEA for their smart, stylish and affordable furniture, but with the introduction of the brand new Life at Home Platform, IKEA are taking it one step further - helping you move house!

You don’t need me to tell you that if you’re on the hunt for the best home decor trends, IKEA is a great place to find goodies on a budget. Plus, with hundreds of IKEA DIY hacks, it’s easy to turn your flatpack furniture into something beautiful.

Now, Life at Home takes the experience a step further. Designed to meet the needs of a modern household, moving home is about to become a less stressful experience. Here’s everything you need to know.

IKEA's Life at Home Platform

Life at Home is an innovative new initiative that is made up of three features, all designed to make moving home that little bit easier.

You should consider adding IKEA to your moving house checklist, as these new features can help elevate some of the workload when moving. The three services are Home Move & Setup, Energy Eervices and the IKEA Family Credit Card.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

Working in collaboration with Just Move In, the home move and setup service is currently being trialled and aims to relieve the stress of moving. The service handles tasks such as utility transfers for your gas, electricity, water and council tax, comparing and setting up broadband and TV subscriptions and even redirecting mail to your new address.

The service also plans to cover your physical needs, offering secure storage and deep clean options, as well as professional support for removals.

The home move service is free to use, and professional services are competitively priced. Simply sign up via IKEA’s website, and get started.

Meanwhile, the energy services aim to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable for customers. It has partnered with trusted providers such as Aira Heat Pumps and Soly Solar Panels, Batteries and Chargers to provide a one-stop shop for customers seeking more renewable energy options at home.

Finally, the IKEA Family Credit Card helps spread the cost of small to medium-ticket purchases. The card offers flexible repayment options and exclusive benefits, both in and out of IKEA. Purchases between £99 and £299 can be paid over three months interest-free, while purchases up to £1,200 and £2,000 can be spread over 10- and 20-month terms respectively.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘At IKEA, we’ve always been driven by the mission to create a better everyday life for people. The Life at Home offering reflects this commitment,' says Ashley Hamilton, UKIE Customer Manager for IKEA.

;It’s a comprehensive collection of services that not only makes life at home more convenient and affordable but also empowers our customers to live more sustainably. With solutions that span moving home, energy and financial services, we’re making it easier for our customers to navigate life’s moments and transitions.'

Do you think IKEA’s new Life at Home services would benefit your home?