I’ve just found out my Halloween decor could cost me thousands in fines – how to make sure you don’t do the same

I don’t know about you, but Halloween is one of my favourite times of year, and with it comes the opportunity to go bigger and bolder with my decorations every year. However, before you get your bats, skeletons and pumpkins out, legal experts have warned that your Halloween decor can land you with a hefty fine.

When you put together your Halloween decoration ideas , it’s fair to say that you’re not thinking of the legal consequences, but rather focusing solely on the aesthetics. But if you’re planning on dotting more than a couple of plastic pumpkins in your windowsills, then you need to be aware of the various property laws that can be breached by way of decor.

With Halloween decor responsible for fines up to £50,000 in extreme cases, these are all the rules and regulations you need to be aware of before decorating your home this Halloween.

How can your Halloween decorations land you in trouble?

I can’t say I’ve ever considered that my Halloween decorations could land me in legal trouble. From hopping on board the glass pumpkin trend to going all out for Pinkoween , the last thing on my mind was the law. But there are, in fact, multiple acts you need to be aware of.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

‘Halloween decorations can cause safety hazards, neighbour disputes, and even affect a property's value or future sale. Councils can issue fines ranging from £100 to £5,000 if displays cause hazards, and liabilities can rise to £50,000 in cases where negligence leads to injury,’ says Louise Ainley, a qualified conveyancer at licensed conveyancer course provider Access Law Online .

The laws to be aware of? You need to consider the Occupier's Liability Act 1957 and 1984, the Highways Act 1980, and the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

‘Under the Occupiers’ Liability Acts 1957 and 1984, you have a duty of care to ensure there are no foreseeable risks to visitors, for instance, tripping hazards from extension leads, low hanging items in the garden, or open flames from candles. It’s also vital to check that any outdoor electrics are weatherproof and that sockets aren’t overloaded,’ explains Lucie-Anne Rhodes, Consultant Solicitor at Richard Nelson LLP.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘You should also make sure your decorations don’t obstruct public paths or roads, as this can breach the Highways Act 1980, and be mindful that overly noisy or disruptive displays could lead to complaints under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a renter, you should also ensure that your decor does not damage the property or breach your tenancy agreement, for example, staining the walls with Blu Tack, as this can land you in trouble with your landlord and potentially mean you don’t get your full deposit back.

‘In short, keep decorations safe, considerate, and within your property boundaries; that way, you can enjoy a spooktacular display without any legal scares,’ concluded Lucie-Anne.

And if you’re lacking in ideas for safe, considerate decor, here are a few options to get started.

Next 2 Pack Black Light Up Halloween Witch Hat Decorations £30 at Next These incredibly chic lights are an easy way to elevate your Halloween decor. These hats are proof spooky can also be stylish. Argos Home Argos Home Pack of 3 Halloween Light Up Ghosts Decoration £12 at Argos Stake these lights in your flower beds and give your garden a ghostly glow! What a great way to welcome your trick-or-treaters. OTMVicor 7pcs Artificial Pumpkin £16.49 at Amazon Don't risk attract pests by opting for artificial pumpkins over real ones.

Spooky season is the optimum time to have fun with brash, in-your-face decorations. But you need to ensure they don’t encroach on your neighbour's property, risk injury or disrupt your community to ensure everyone can enjoy them.