Looking for a super Santa's grotto this year? You'll need to be quick as the popular ones sell like hot mince pies

We’ve heard of websites crashing in demand for the latest pop concert tickets… but Santa’s Grottos that sell out in a week?! That seems to be the trend when it comes to visiting the big man at Christmas time these days.

The most popular Christmas grottos throughout the UK released tickets and time slots as early as 1st September this year. Some have sold out in a matter of weeks and, in some cases, even days.

So, why is this? Gone are the days of visiting a guy in a tired Santa suit at your local shopping mall foyer for three minutes. Now Father Christmas appointments are full festive experiences and big business for department stores, garden centres and outdoor family attractions. The explosion of Santa’s grottos means these companies are all trying to outdo each other, and are getting bigger and better each year.

Visits can last up to an hour and include plenty of Christmas-themed activities for children to experience in the build up to meeting St. Nic. For instance, children, parents and grandparents can have fun throwing fake snowballs at wooden elves in true fairground style. Other fun diversions include decorating gingerbread men with Mrs. Christmas and making reindeer food with elves complete with magic dust flying dust for Rudolph.

Dobbies Garden Centres opened their ticket sales this year in September and sold 5,000 in the first few hours. Craig Roman at Dobbies Garden Centres tells us, ‘Weekends go first and then the last week before Christmas books up really fast. So the sooner you book, the sooner Father Christmas can you add you to his list.’

This year Dobbies Garden Centres have gone the extra candy cane mile by commissioning local British artist Carol Forbes Boulter to design their grottos.

Children will follow a Magical White Hare through frosty winter woodlands and across starry Northern Lights to collect the ‘Charms of Christmas’ from the four Christmas Angels – Love, Peace, Joy and Hope. These charms resemble the true meaning of Christmas and will be the key to opening the grotto door to Father Christmas – wow!

Be quick or you might have to wait until next year to get on Santa’s VIP list.