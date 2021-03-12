Best fire pits 2021: from fire bowls to chimineas, these are our top picks

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no better way to spend an evening than sitting around the best fire pits with a hot drink and some marshmallows. With all the nostalgia of childhood campfires, but significantly less mess, investing in a fire pit will allow you to make the most of your gardens in the run up to summer 2021.

Love outdoor entertaining? Check out the best BBQs

There are so many different types of fire pit to choose from, too. Some of the best fire pits include simple fire bowls that allow a classic open frame without scorching your lawn, and if you want something more contained, you can opt for a chiminea to deliver all of the warmth and direct the smoke up and out of the way.

For our top picks of the best fire pit in 2021, keep reading.

The best fire pits of 2021

1. MADE Fumega Metal Bowl Fire Pit

Best fire pit overall

With a dramatic design and simple shapes, this fire pit offers a blend of containment and open-air flames. It’s got an uneven tilted shape which is perfect for turning towards yourself and directing flames away from the wind.

This fire pit is also easy to assemble, with its stand simply sitting beneath the bowl itself. We love the matte black look, which will really stand out against a wood fire, and the walls are plenty tall enough to not worry about any ashes spilling out onto the lawn.

2. La Hacienda Steel Firepit

Best value fire pit

Who said you can’t get a great fire pit on a budget? The La Hacienda Steel Firepit weighs only 2.4kg and is incredibly portable. The steel stand elevates it from your lawn and it even comes with a poker to keep the fire going from a safe distance. This budget option has all the charm of some of the more expensive fire pits out there, and its smaller footprint makes it easy to store.

You can also buy a grill separately, meaning your fire can stay contained and you can even do some barbecuing while it burns.

3. La Hacienda Milbourne Large Stone-Effect Firepit & Log Store

Best fire pit table

The ultimate multi-purpose fire pit, this stone-effect option comes with a log store and grate to transform it into a barbecue. We love the tabletop-effect this fire pit gives, making it perfect for sitting around in the evenings and warming your hands over. It also has a grate lid, which will be comforting for those who want to enjoy the heat without grilling.

You can use the space under the fire pit table as storage, which is ideal for keeping a firewood supply close for extended evenings.

4. Waitrose Garden Nest iron fire pit bowl

Best decorative fire pit

Made of hammered rod twigs and with a removable steel bowl, this fire pit from Waitrose Garden is a compact crowd-pleaser. The design is striking and it will age well as it rusts. Because the bowl can be removed it’s easy to remove ash and wood after use, and the frame won’t gather and hold water thanks to its clever design.

This isn’t one for a roaring fire, but if you’re dealing with a smaller space it’s got everything you could ask for.

5. Pacific Lifestyle Cosiloft 100 Firepit Table

Best gas fire pit table

If you want all the joy of a fire pit without the fiddly ignition, opt for a gas fire pit. This Pacific Lifestyle Cosiloft 100 Firepit Table is a great option for entertaining and it can go on your patio. The gas is discreetly tucked away and it will burn clean because there’s no smoke involved.

At 100cm wide this is a functional table as well as a gas fire pit, so gather round with your patio furniture and enjoy the glow.

6. Crocus Rusty Square Fire Basket

Best fire basket

Sturdy and simple, this fire basket comes oxidised and is made of laser-cut steel that looks great and circulates the air for a well-fed fire. It’s safe to use because of the deep design, and with a width of 60cm and a height of 45cm, it’s a pretty generous option without being tricky to store. You could even use it as storage in the off-season.

This design is a little close to the ground, so be careful about placing it on a prized lawn.

7. MADE Josper Metal Cut Out Firepit

Best large fire pit

Store your wooden logs below this firepit for easier burning. It’s got a removable bowl that makes cleanup a breeze, and this also makes it easy to access the wood from below. With a width of 87cm this is definitely a large option for some gardens. It does make a statement though, and will give you a roaring fire if you’ve got the garden to accommodate it.

This design will rust over time, so keep stored away when not in use if you want to preserve the clean black finish.

8. La Hacienda Winthorpe Contemporary Stone Effect Chiminea Firepit

Best chiminea fire pit

Made of stone-effect clay and with that all-important rain lid, this chiminea fire pit is a top choice for easy assembly and safe construction. If you’re concerned about pets or kids then the contained design will make you feel a little more comfortable, and the open mouth will still give that crackling fire you crave.

The distressed finish is eclectic and traditional, and because it’s not metal you won’t experience rusting. What’s not to love?

9. Cox & Cox Outdoor Braziers

Best brazier

Buy this outdoor brazier from Cox & Cox in small or large sizes, with diameters of 75cm or 100cm respectively. No matter how you look at it, this is an imposing fire pit. It’s also got a natural and simplistic design though, which will work well for prolonged use. The handles will make it easy to move and its legs are attached for the utmost stability.

This is a mid-price option that will fit the bill for most families, and because you can choose your desired size there’s something for everyone.

10. MADE Josper Low Metal Firepit

Best fire bowl

Deep and low-lying, this fire bowl from MADE is a very popular choice. It has a sturdy frame and removable bowl, meaning you can dispose of ash easily. We also like the unfussy steel design, and think it will age well as it rusts. To avoid rusting though, just keep it out of the rain.

You do lack storage with this option, where others offer space to keep fire wood and other essentials. The minimal design is a winner for those who want things simple and sleek.

How to choose the best fire pit 2021

Some fire pits are style statements in and of themselves. There are some beautiful fire globes with cutouts that will cast shadows across your lawn, or simple matte black bowls for a more dramatic look.

If budget is a consideration, it’s perfectly possible to buy a fire pit for around £30. Some are a lot more expensive though, with larger and more sturdy designs that will see you through summers to come.

Different types of fire pit include chimineas, which have a (you guessed it) chimney shape, and fire pits, which have a more traditional bowl-style design. Some can even be fitted with a grill for multipurpose use – just stick on some sausages and you’ve got an easy alfresco meal.

Will a fire pit damage my patio?

Most fire pits aren’t safe to place on a patio. Not only can their heat discolour your patio, but they can also potentially burn or crack any slabs or wood because they burn so hot and are often low-lying. That said, there are some fire pits that can be placed safely on a patio. A gas fire pit table is designed to elevate the heat source well away from the ground.

If in doubt, it’s best to place your fire pit on the lawn. If you do want to place it on the slabs, some retailers advise placing a tile between the fire pit and the patio itself so the patio isn’t damaged.

Will a fire pit burn my lawn?

Fire pits are definitely better for your lawn than a campfire. If you’ve spent time carefully cultivating your lawn though, you don’t want to risk any burning. Fire pits could well burn the grass, because while the heat is elevated away from the ground itself the grass does sit quite close.

To avoid this opt for something on a taller stand that removes your fire pit from the ground as much as possible. You could also place a slab of tile or stone under the fire pit, which will not only stabilise it but will create a barrier between the bowl and the grass.