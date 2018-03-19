Garden hose supplier Hozelock has announced a new campaign encouraging gardeners to plant bee-friendly plants

Did you know that bees are a vital part of our existence? A single bee colony can pollinate 300 million flowers each day. Fruits, nuts and vegetables are pollinated by honey bees, and without bees we wouldn’t have some of our favourite, and most nutritious foods. And you can forget about that cup of steaming hot coffee in the morning! Yep – you have bees to thank for that, too.

How can you save the bees?

Honey bees are disappearing at an alarming rate and Hozelock’s campaign is a call to action for gardeners nationwide to play their part – to benefit both the environment and food supplies, now and for generations to come.

It is estimated that a staggering one third of all food is bee and insect pollination dependant including coffee, chocolate and many fruits and vegetables.

One of the biggest factors in the decline of bees is the lack of food for them nationwide.

No matter the size or location of the garden – from a small urban balcony to hanging baskets – gardeners play a key role in helping Britain’s pollinators.

‘We want to make it loud and clear to gardeners nationwide that their actions can make a huge impact. One of the biggest factors in the decline of bees is the lack of food for them nationwide.

By planting a container for bees with bee-friendly plants and seeds, and keeping it watered and healthy throughout the foraging season, gardeners could have a huge impact on the availability of bee food throughout the year,’ says Hozelock.

They want to make it loud and clear to gardeners nationwide that their actions can make a huge impact.

The garden supplier will also be donating over £20,000 to the Flowers for Bees charity to help them achieve their goal of protecting bees through their research, development, training and education programmes.

Will you help to save the bees this summer? We will certainly be doing our part to keep bees (and ourselves) thriving!