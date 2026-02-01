Carpeted bathrooms are a retro trend seeking a revival in 2026 - but I think this alternative design has legs instead

The concept of a carpeted bathroom usually elicits screams of horror from whoever remembers this design feature making its initial entrance into our homes, but all trends eventually cycle back around, so could 2026 be the year we see carpeted bathrooms back in fashion?

Soft, carpeted flooring is one of the most controversial bathroom trends, largely because of how impractical it is seen as being. But moisture aside, it made a room out of a wash space - one that feels enjoyable to relax in, rather than stark and clinical.

Bathrooms that feel like living spaces are one of the biggest trends for 2026, which is seen through the rise of tactical textures, plenty of colour and seating zones in our washrooms - but are carpeted bathrooms about to join the ranks? I'm convinced this alternative is the perfect compromise instead.

Are carpeted bathrooms coming back in style?

The immediate reaction when talking about carpeted bathrooms is to recoil in horror. But when you stop to think for a second about the merits of this bathroom flooring choice, you'll find that there are some.

Carpet isn't ideal within close proximity to water, but bathrooms are all about relaxing, switching off from a long day and feeling cosy in the mornings and evenings. Carpet does an excellent job of helping to achieve this ambience, rather than cold floors that feel frighteningly freezing underfoot. But whether this outweighs the practical downsides is the bigger question.

'We do not see carpeted bathrooms returning as a meaningful trend in the UK, largely because they sit at odds with how bathrooms are now used and maintained,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'Hygiene expectations have shifted, and homeowners are far more aware of moisture management, ventilation and long-term cleanliness than they were when carpeted bathrooms last had a moment. Even with modern underlays, carpet struggles in a space that is routinely exposed to humidity, splashes and temperature changes, which can lead to trapped moisture and odour over time,' she adds.

Hard flooring, whether it be laminate, tile, or engineered wood, is much more practical and offers longevity, which is essential when spending a lot on a renovation.

However, there's still a clear desire to make our bathrooms feel warm and inviting, and often hard flooring doesn't lend itself to this.

'What we are seeing instead is a desire for warmth and comfort delivered through materials that are designed for wet environments. Textured porcelain, stone-effect tiles and surfaces with softer tonal variation allow bathrooms to feel welcoming without compromising on practicality,' Grazzie continues. Adding underfloor heating to one of these styles will also avoid the cold feet problem that is so prevalent with hard flooring.

Adding more warmth is then left down to accessories, like bath mats and Moroccan-inspired rugs that make a bathroom feel more lived-in.

'Upgrading mats to stylish bathroom-approved rugs is steering the way for 2026. While some might shy away from placing a rug in the bathroom, choosing a synthetic material that withstands moisture could be an ideal solution for those who want something softer underfoot,' explains Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring.

For those who are adamant that carpet can indeed work in a bathroom, then all hope is not lost. While bathroom designers will advise against using carpet in the entirety of a washroom, there are ways to incorporate it while still balancing practicality.

Keeping tiles around wetter areas of your bathroom will save carpets from getting immediately sodden, while a waterproof subfloor underneath carpet will give you some extra peace of mind.

Synthetic fibres will also dry out faster, so stick to 100% polyester or polypropylene. They're much more resistant to moisture.

Shop bathroom rugs

Trend cycles always come back around but some do deserve to be left in the past. Adapting is all about finding new styles that work for modern life, which is why I'm rooting for bathroom rugs in 2026.