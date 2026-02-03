Why does my robot vacuum cleaner keep getting stuck? This is what the experts say, and the simple ways to fix it yourself

There’s no denying that robot vacuums are an investment. In fact, you may have toyed with the idea of buying one for years before eventually biting the bullet. And after spending that much on something, I can understand the frustration when your robot vacuum keeps getting stuck.

As it’s literally my job to test the best robot vacuum cleaners, I’m probably a little biased when I say that they are the hands-free heroes every home needs. I clean significantly less now that I have (at least) one in my home, and there’s something so satisfying knowing that a robot is cleaning your home while you’re at work, walking the dog, or even sleeping.

However, I also know better than most just how annoying it can be when your robot vacuum suddenly stops. And when it’s constantly getting stuck mid-clean, it can leave you questioning whether a robot vacuum cleaner is worth it. That’s why I asked the experts why your robot vacuum cleaner keeps getting stuck - and how you can fix that problem yourself.

1. There are obstacles in its way

Robot vacuum cleaners come in so many different shapes and forms, and the reality is that some robot vacuums just aren’t as good as others. In an ideal world, you would buy a robot vacuum with advanced LiDAR sensors, onboard cameras, and AI obstacle-detection technology to prevent unwanted stalling.

However, one thing everyone should know before buying a robot vacuum is that even the most advanced models can’t operate efficiently in the wrong environment. This is echoed by Sarveshwar Arunprasad, Lead Robotics Systems Verification Engineer at Dyson. He says, ‘Robot vacuums are designed to clean efficiently and autonomously - but, like any intelligent machine, they rely on a clear environment to perform at their best.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

‘When a robot gets stuck, it’s usually encountering obstacles that interrupt its navigation. Common culprits include loose cables, low lighting and unexpected household clutter. The best way to help any robot vacuum operate reliably is to create conditions that support its onboard intelligence.’

That’s why it’s always worth decluttering before you let your robot vacuum cleaner get to work, and take a moment to scout each room for potential obstacles. Personally, I live in a higgledy-piggledy Victorian home with a small step in between my living room and kitchen that’s too big for my robot vacuum to climb - so, I also put out a ramp to ensure it can continue cleaning without getting stuck.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sarveshwar Arunprasad Social Links Navigation Lead Robotics Systems Verification Engineer at Dyson Sarvesh is a seasoned Lead System Verification Engineer at Dyson, where he operationally manages the robot system verification team based in Singapore. A graduate of Nanyang Technological University with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Sarvesh’s journey at Dyson began as a Graduate Engineer.

Silicone Ramp for Robot Vacuum £5.29 at Amazon If your robot vacuum needs a little boost over small steps or even thicker rugs, a ramp like this can be an effective solution.

2. Your carpets are too thick

Robot vacuum cleaners are ideal for hard flooring, carpets and rugs - but even the best robot vacuums have their limits. And while some robots are able to effectively lift themselves up onto carpets and rugs, some can’t handle the depth of deep-pile carpets.

This can cause them to get stuck, interrupting your cleaning schedule and leaving you feeling less than impressed with the result. Because of this, AO’s floorcare expert, Katie Lillywhite suggests choosing your robot vacuum wisely if you have deep carpets in your house.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

‘The surface that the robotic vacuum is working on can affect its ability to operate,’ she says. ‘For example, some vacuums don’t operate well on thicker carpets or rugs. If you have thick carpets, you should look for a robot vacuum with a strong climbing motor to prevent it from getting stuck.’

This will be well-advertised in the robot vacuum’s write-up, so just take note of its power claims. And while it doesn’t directly affect how well a robot vacuum operates on thicker carpets, it’s also worth noting its suction power. This is measured in Pascals (Pa), and the higher the number, the stronger the suction. Ideally, you should also opt for a robot vacuum with a Boost or Max mode for thicker carpets.

3. It needs some TLC

While robot vacuums can drastically cut down your hands-on cleaning time, they aren’t completely hands-off. They still need regular care and maintenance like normal vacuum cleaners, and failing to do this can ultimately cause your vacuum cleaner to keep getting stuck.

It could be that the battery is running low and it needs to be placed back on the charging dock, there’s hair tangled around the brush bar, the sensors are covered in dust, or there’s a blockage on the bot itself that’s causing the technology to cut out.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

This is often the case when you have a large home, but the robot vacuum has a small onboard dustbin capacity (despite having a much larger capacity on the dock itself). Katie says, ‘If the dustbag is full, your vacuum can stop working and remain stationary. To prevent this from happening, you should regularly empty it to stop it from filling up quickly.’

This may mean you have to return it to the dock before the end of its cleaning cycle and break your cleaning into chunks. If this doesn’t work, your robot vacuum may require a critical update to improve its navigation and obstacle avoidance. So, regularly check the app for these.

MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Pack of 12 £16.99 at Amazon Cleaning cloths are essential when cleaning and maintaining a robot vacuum cleaner. Use them to wipe the sensors regularly, and clear the brushes of any lingering dust or hair.

Ready to upgrade your robot vacuum cleaner?

In some cases, your robot vacuum may simply be too old or not advanced enough. And while the best robot vacuum I’ve tested so far is the Eufy model above, these are also well worth the investment.

FAQs

Why does my vacuum stop working after a few minutes? It can be annoying when your robot vacuum keeps getting stuck, but shutting off after just a few minutes suggests that there is an electrical fault that needs to be addressed. That’s because - like most appliances - robot vacuums are designed to stop working when the motor gets too hot. This is generally caused by a blockage that’s restricting airflow. To solve this, inspect the robot vacuum and the docking station for any visible blockages. Remove the blockage and allow the robot vacuum to cool down for an hour, and it should work again. If it doesn’t, however, you should contact the manufacturer for more advice.

What is the average lifespan of a robot vacuum? The average lifespan of a robot vacuum ranges from 1 to 7 years, with most lasting 3 to 4 years. However, it’s important to note that this is not an exact science. That’s because the lifespan of a robot vacuum depends on various factors, including: The quality of the robot vacuum: Higher-quality (and often more expensive) models tend to have longer lifespans. How often it’s used: Robot vacuums used more regularly will degrade faster than those only used occasionally. How it’s maintained: Robot vacuums that aren’t regularly cleaned or maintained will die more quickly.

So, now you should have all of the info you need to understand why your robot vacuum keeps getting stuck... and what to do about it!