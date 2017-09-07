Snap up biscuit-making family McVitie’s former home

There's nothing crumbly about this property...

It’s biscuit-making week on Bake Off, so what a coincidence that a house belonging to biscuit legends McVitie’s has come up for sale.

Robert McVitie bought the 19th Century country home in 1907 for just £9,500 – a pretty reasonable price for a beautiful mansion with 69 acres of land.

Less than a mile from the pretty village of Berkhamsted, the grand home enjoys the best of both worlds – a peaceful and private countryside setting just a stone’s throw away from civilisation.

Set back from the road along a private tree-lined drive, the approach to the house looks like something out of a Jane Austen novel, with a circular driveway that would have once been home to plenty of horse and carriages.

The home, named Woodcock Hill, is built in a beautiful pale golden brick. And there’s certainly nothing crumbly about this property, having been maintained and refurbished to the highest standard with original features remaining both inside and out.

Period features are echoed throughout the property. Corinthian columns frame a grand oak front door on the exterior, while the interior flaunts high ceilings, ornate coving, oak parquet flooring and oak panelled walls.

In 1951, the grand house was divided into three apartments – and it’s one of these apartments which is now for sale through Fine & Country Berkhamsted, for £1.75 million.

The ground floor apartment has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as two large reception rooms.

The kitchen, where we’re sure plenty of delicious biscuits were baked, is painted in a stylish on-trend grey and has a beautiful cream coloured Aga. Perhaps this was the birth place of the first Digestive?

But the piece de la resistance of the property is this stunning Victorian conservatory, with original mosaic tiles covering the floor. The glass room bounces light into the property and offers spectacular views across the rolling Hertfordshire countryside.

The home is surrounded by three acres of formal gardens, with orchards that we’re sure will prove valuable to any budding baker.

You’d better dunk your offer in there quickly if you want to snap up this property!