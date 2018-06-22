She’s a style queen on Loose Women but will her house be equally as stylish?



Andrea McLean recently proved she’s lucky in love thanks to her recent nuptials to new hubby Nick. We’re keen to have a nosy around their family home to see if their house is the perfect setting to start married life…

A relaxed kitchen and living area

We’d love to come over and whip up a meal in this contemporary kitchen. Andrea’s kept things neat with an all white layout, keeping the space bright and cheerful. The living room sits directly adjacent and is great for keeping that sociable family feel throughout the home.

Surely every day is a celebration with a dining room this nice?! We love the sparkling white floors; clearly Andrea keeps her home exceptionally Mclean! That centred dining table is a perfect size for the whole family. The sleek vase and quirky lampshade are a great statement pieces.

This great little glimpse into Andrea’s bedroom definitely had us giggling. The fabulous full length mirror wardrobe is great for maximising light and making the room feel spacious. The plush seat-cum-storage unit is handy for saving space. Who doesn’t love a wobble board?

The chilled outdoors

Andrea’s garden would be great for summer garden parties with a great patio space and large BBQ area. Purple seems to be the connecting colour of choice, with the plump sofa cushions matching even the lavender in the garden! She’s definitely got an eye for colour schemes. Their gorgeous dog has the right idea by lounging on the generous outdoor seating- can Nick throw an extra shrimp on the Barbie for us?!

We couldn’t end without this fab photo of Andrea and husband Nick relaxing on their porch. We’re loving the white rocking chair and patterned cushion, perfect for winding down after a long day. But if that wasn’t enough, check out the comfy hanging chair in the back. We’ve also spotted some Laurent-Perrier rosé champagne- that’s our plan for Friday evening sorted!

Feature by Lauren Goody