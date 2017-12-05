As the phenomena that is The Elf on the Shelf® hits our shores again this Christmas, here are a few places you may spot the scouting elf

The Elf on the Shelf® is a colossal hit with children and parents across the world. The children’s box set comes with a book that tells a tale of a secret elf sent by Santa to keep a watchful eye on children at Christmas time and report back to Father Christmas in the North Pole.

It’s a great Christmas tradition to start with your children when they are young and can be enjoyed by all the family.

The book also comes with an elf figurine that parents can secretly place around the house to watch over children. Hiding the cheeky elf provides hours of entertainment, with some rather ingenious and creative photos surfacing online of what the elves get up to when no one’s watching…

Nestled between cookbooks and pots, the scout elf will watch as you bake mince pies and roast chestnuts with your children this Christmas.

This helpful pair have been tackling the laundry! Got to love house-proud elves to help at this busy time of year.

Even the elf has an on-trend flamingo float – the big hit of the summer.

5th December – a little bit of a reminder…. #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelf2017 #elfontheshelfideas #chippeyandsnowflakeadventures A post shared by Emma/Chippey and Snowflake (@chippeyandsnowflakeadventures) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:19am PST

A helpful reminder for the kids to brush their teeth, but not so great for the bathroom mirror staying clean.

Day 5….Whoops! #elfontheshelf #elf #hoover #elfontheshelf2017 #christmas2017 #2017 #housework #whoops A post shared by Elf on the Shelfer since '14 (@elfie_shelfie_egorandenya) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:25pm PST

Uh oh! When elves trying to help with the housework goes wrong. (no elves were harmed in the taking of this photo we’re sure!)

The Christmas sweetie stash might not be entirely safe from these cheeky characters.

When the elves are not hiding they just love partaking in festive fun and games.

#elfontheshelf2017 🎄 A post shared by 💋🌺🌹🌸Kristine🌸🌹🌺💋 (@prettykris85) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

This little elf is expressing himself by making Snow angels in hundreds and thousands – living the dream!

Bernard and his pals Mickey and Dino are taking a ride on the Shoo-Shoo express. #elfontheshelf2017 A post shared by Manda Nicole (@boymom280903) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Take your shoes off children – the scout elves will know if you’ve trampled mud through the house.

Story time! I think we’ll spend the afternoon reading Christmas stories. #jingleontheshelf #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelf2017 #elvesofinstagram #storytime #thisishowwehomeschool A post shared by Jingle the Elf (@jingleontheshelf) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:59pm PST

Settled on a shelf in children’s bedrooms, the scout elf will know if kids aren’t going to bed when they’re asked to.

#hideandseek #stillinherPJs #littlehelper #elfontheshelf2017 #elfontheshelf A post shared by Sal's (@glimpsesoflately) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:14am PST

He is Santa’s eyes and ears so from up here he will get a birdseye view. Way above the treetop he’ll see families playing games around the fireplace, so don’t cheat.

Selling over 8 million copies in America, the box set has previously been crowned number 1 bestseller by Wall Street Journal

and Publisher’s Weekly. The scout elf was even invited to join Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade extravaganza last year, being the first character from an independent publisher to join the parade since Peter Rabbit in 1901.

In the wake of its success across the pond, we cannot wait for the scout elf to make his UK appearance again this Christmas. We wonder what other spots and shelves you may find him watching from this year, and more importantly what he’ll get up to when our backs are turned!