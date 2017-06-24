Is this the most celeb-filled apartment block in New York?

The city that never sleeps is home to thousands of famous names. Still, even by New York’s standards, this apartment’s list of rumoured residents is impressive.

Step inside 443 Greenwich, a newly renovated 19th Century redbrick building that was formerly a factory. Over the years it has been used by bookbinders, and drug, glass, toy, and silver companies. Now, however, it is a luxurious residence for the rich and famous.

As well as singers Harry and Justin, the luxury block is alleged to be home to actors Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The latest addition to the celebrity-packed apartment block is reported to be Harry Met Sally star Meg Ryan. She’s said to have just splashed out £7.02 million on a three-bedroom flat in the building. Meg is a self-confessed interior design addict, so no doubt she’ll add her own personal touches to the already-stylish apartment.

Jake Gyllenhaal has also reportedly purchased a flat in the Manhattan building. Just check out that showbiz bathroom.

It’s not surprising that the building is so popular with celebrities, given the luxurious design and facilities on offer. Communal areas include a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, a 5,000 square-foot landscaped roof terrace, and a climate-controlled wine cellar. Just imagine bumping into an A-lister on the way for a dip.

There’s also a leafy courtyard for residents to enjoy, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps.

All this, plus valet parking in a private underground car park, where residents can safely unload passengers away from the prying eyes of passers by an paparazzi. There’s also a 24-hour concierge and doorman for keeping super-fans at bay!

There are still some apartments available in the building, which has been developed by MetroLoft. Prices start from $8.2 million for a 3,080 sq ft, three-bedroom, first-floor apartment.

The most expensive apartment still available is an enormous 8,569 sq ft penthouse, set over three floors. It has five bedrooms and a 3,559 sq ft terrace complete with private pool. It’s on the market for a staggering $55 million.

Needless to say this will probably be snapped up by an A-Lister of some sort! We wonder who’s next on the list of celebrity residents…