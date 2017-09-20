5 ways to welcome autumn into your home

As much as we love warm weather, the change of the season brings some gorgeous shades into our homes. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favourite ways to work the autumnal look in your home

1. Update your linen

Want to inject some Fall vibes into your home without redecorating? Then just switch out your bed linen for a subtle seasonal touch up. The mustard shade pictured hints of golden leaves and mulled cider making it a perfect autumnal tone.

2. Dig out some taxidermy

Mounted stag heads are a classic addition to any stately home, and suggest evenings gathered around a fireplace as the weather turns. Luckily, this look works just as well in an urban home, especially when you update the taxidermy to some modern equivalent, like this on-trend flamingo.

3. Bring in shades of rust

Nothing says autumn quite like an array of russets and reds, and this is a great way to add seasonal impact to your space. We love this patchwork wallpaper which shows off a spectrum of the rusty colours, especially as the light and shadows bounce off the wall. If you’re tentative about a dramatic pattern then choose a smaller space. This look would work particularly well in a cloakroom.

4. Think about your textures

Changing the textures in your home makes a surprisingly big difference to the overall tone, so consider adding in some more tactile pieces for the next few months. The layers of chunky knit throws on this chair will remain perfectly inviting, so matter how quickly the air turns cold outside. Extra blankets have been neatly stowed in a woven felt carrier so they are close to hand on the chilliest of nights.

5. Go back to the 60s

The Mad Men era may have encountered its ups and downs, but the period really did know style. Between varying shades of wood, lashings of oranges, moody blues and browns as well as the gentle curving lines of the furniture, this decade truly knew how to work an autumnal look.