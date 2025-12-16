This simple and easy update turns the nostalgic paper chain into elevated Christmas decor – ‘velvet instantly drags it into grown-up territory’

Who doesn’t love a traditional festive paper chain?! It’s a piece of festive childhood nostalgia, taking us back to our younger years when we used to craft these easy Christmas decorations. But there is a new take on the nostalgic look that’s currently trending on Instagram and TikTok, using velvet ribbon instead of paper for the ‘paper’ chain.

This simple and easy swap of material takes this DIY Christmas decor idea from school crafts and turns it into an elevated and sophisticated piece of grown-up festive decor instead. ‘You get the handmade charm of primary school Christmas crafts, but velvet instantly drags it into grown-up territory and makes it feel intentional rather than last-minute,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It also photographs far better.’

(Image credit: Melissa Ritchie @its.melissa.ritchie)

I first came across this budget Christmas decorating idea on social media via content creators like Melissa Ritchie (@its.melissa.ritchie on TikTok and Instagram) and a few others who have embraced this look this festive season.

Melissa’s even filmed and posted a tutorial (below) showing how to make one of these chains. She also shares some top tips, including her advice to use a 2.5 centimetre-wide ribbon (or ribbons as she’s gone for a multi-coloured style), cut into 16 centimetre-long strips, and using ribbons in seven different colourways.

What you’ll need

Italian Options Velvet Ribbon - 25mm, 10m roll Was £7.51 Now £6.63 at Amazon Just like Melissa velvet ribbon, this one is also 2.5 centimetres wide and you get 10 metres of it in one roll. Not to mention there are over 20 colourways available to choose from. Tilswall 4V Cordless Hot Glue Gun Was £19.99 Now £16.98 at Amazon Hot glue guns are usually quite utilitarian tools, not much consideration given to their design. But I've never wanted a hot glue gun as much as I want this one. Not only that it's cordless, it's also super pretty! Q-Connect Shatterproof Ruler Was £2.49 Now £2.30 at Amazon Then there are those less attractive but just as necessary tools that will come in handy when making the velvet ribbon chains. First is a ruler so that you can measure those 16 centimetres you need to cut. Then scissors, of course!

When choosing the shades of your ribbon, stick to your existing Christmas colour scheme and tones that go well with your home’s existing colour palette.

‘Deep shades work best, think dark red, forest green, inky navy or chocolate brown. Mixing two closely related colours looks far more elevated,’ Sam at Flitch recommends.

And once you’ve created your chain, you can decorate anything from the staircase (like Melissa has done) to your fireplace mantelpiece. ‘Drape them loosely along a mantel, stair rail or bookshelf rather than forcing them onto the tree where they can look fussy. Paired with foliage, paper stars or simple white lights, they read festive but calm,’ Sam says.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Melissa’s attached her velvet ribbon chain to the staircase bannister with pieces of thinner satin ribbon, which is another trick you can borrow from her. Alternatively, you can also opt for the ribbon used to create the chain itself.

Is this an insider tip for creating a fabulous Christmas you’re looking to recreate? I'm sure tempted to!