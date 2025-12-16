This simple and easy update turns the nostalgic paper chain into elevated Christmas decor – ‘velvet instantly drags it into grown-up territory’
I’m seeing these chains all over Instagram and TikTok – and I’m tempted to give it a go myself
Who doesn’t love a traditional festive paper chain?! It’s a piece of festive childhood nostalgia, taking us back to our younger years when we used to craft these easy Christmas decorations. But there is a new take on the nostalgic look that’s currently trending on Instagram and TikTok, using velvet ribbon instead of paper for the ‘paper’ chain.
This simple and easy swap of material takes this DIY Christmas decor idea from school crafts and turns it into an elevated and sophisticated piece of grown-up festive decor instead. ‘You get the handmade charm of primary school Christmas crafts, but velvet instantly drags it into grown-up territory and makes it feel intentional rather than last-minute,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It also photographs far better.’
I first came across this budget Christmas decorating idea on social media via content creators like Melissa Ritchie (@its.melissa.ritchie on TikTok and Instagram) and a few others who have embraced this look this festive season.
Melissa’s even filmed and posted a tutorial (below) showing how to make one of these chains. She also shares some top tips, including her advice to use a 2.5 centimetre-wide ribbon (or ribbons as she’s gone for a multi-coloured style), cut into 16 centimetre-long strips, and using ribbons in seven different colourways.
What you’ll need
When choosing the shades of your ribbon, stick to your existing Christmas colour scheme and tones that go well with your home’s existing colour palette.
‘Deep shades work best, think dark red, forest green, inky navy or chocolate brown. Mixing two closely related colours looks far more elevated,’ Sam at Flitch recommends.
And once you’ve created your chain, you can decorate anything from the staircase (like Melissa has done) to your fireplace mantelpiece. ‘Drape them loosely along a mantel, stair rail or bookshelf rather than forcing them onto the tree where they can look fussy. Paired with foliage, paper stars or simple white lights, they read festive but calm,’ Sam says.
Melissa’s attached her velvet ribbon chain to the staircase bannister with pieces of thinner satin ribbon, which is another trick you can borrow from her. Alternatively, you can also opt for the ribbon used to create the chain itself.
Is this an insider tip for creating a fabulous Christmas you’re looking to recreate? I'm sure tempted to!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.