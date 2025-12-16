I’m a maximalist who’s disappointed beige is back in fashion – this is the counter-trend I’m using to fill my home with joy in 2026

The eagerly awaited Pinterest Predicts has arrived for 2026, and their ‘FunHaus’ trend is arriving right on time as a colourful antidote to the current resurgence of beige interiors.

The annual Pinterest Predicts report is often a helpful insight into what the biggest home decor trends will look like, and for 2026, the brand has pitched 21 trends that will make an impact that year. And one that jumped out to us was the Funhaus trend, a clear alternative to the shift towards neutrals we’ve also spotted.

Following the announcement of Cloud Dancer as Pantone’s Colour of the Year , FunHaus is a counter-trend, highlighting a want for circus-inspired interiors that can rival minimalism.

What is the FunHaus trend?

After Pantone, who are arguably the most influential and authoritative voice on the biggest colour trends , announced a shade of white as their Colour of the Year, we were all left wondering if the days of dopamine decor were over.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

Cosy colour palettes and maximalist details have been the norm for a number of years, as we’ve all collectively decided that personal expression is an important part of styling your home. The new FunHaus trend is proof that we’re not prepared to give up these maximalist tastes without a fight.

For this circus-inspired home decor trend, think bold stripes, sculptural silhouettes and whimsy, vintage aesthetics. It’s expressive and playful, yet refined. We may be feeling inspired by the circus, but we’re not about to start clowning around.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

‘Trends often move in cycles. Even as neutral and pastel-led interiors remain popular, with TikTok searches for ‘beige and white’ up 33% and ‘beige bed’ up 39%, we’re once again seeing playful cultural aesthetics emerging alongside them. It isn’t the first time styles have overlapped. Just as the ‘brat girl’ and ‘clean girl’ trends appeared around the same time, today’s interiors reflect a similar back-and-forth,’ explains Annabelle Sacher, retail trends lead at MediaVision .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘People want spaces that feel both visually interesting and personally expressive. They’re increasingly mixing calm, intentional backdrops with bold, joyful touches that inject personality and energy. FunHaus meets that need perfectly, offering a curated way to introduce colour, pattern, and whimsical details without losing cohesion or tipping into chaos. It’s a reminder that interiors can be both functional and fun, balancing serenity with personality.’

How to get the look

I can appreciate that ‘circus-inspired decor’ sounds garish to say the least, but this is not what FunHaus is. Stripes, for example, are a key component of the trend, a timeless pattern that will never go out of style.

This trend is about embracing bolder colours and patterns, while maintaining a balance to ensure the overall look remains refined.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Parmiter)

‘You could go all out in this look, bringing bold decor, vintage artwork and patterned seating into your home, or just add subtle touches to celebrate a nod of the FunHaus energy in your home,' says says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

'Stripes feature heavily in this look, especially illusional or with a circus top effect, which is a great way to bring a subtle touch of the style to your home. Marks and Spencer's striped scalloped lampshade in red and white is a fun way to bring the look in a simple yet effective way.'

‘At Little Barn Door, this playful style would be a great addition to a playroom or children's bedroom, where engaging imagination is key in getting the attention of home buyers. Within new build show homes, a bold children's room can help buyers to see how their children would live in and love their home, so it could be a showhome style to come.’

Shop the style

If you’re still searching for inspo, here are a few products that will help you nail the FunHaus look.

M&S Striped Scallop Lamp Shade £39.50 at M&S This beautiful light shade is available in both red and blue. It's bold stripes feels like a nod to circus decor, while it retains a sleek, timless style. John Lewis John Lewis Hand Painted Striped Stoneware Vase, H18cm £16 at John Lewis I have this vase in my kitchen, and it's great for adding a burst of colour to an otherwise plain space. DUSK Liberty Accent Chair - Mono Stripe £249 at Dusk If you really want to embrace the trend, this chair is perfect. Its bold stripes complement its curves for a statement look.

I’m not quite ready to say goodbye to dopamine decor, and FunHaus being a top trend for 2026 signals that I’m not the only one feeling this way. It's colourful and expressive, the perfect antidote to beige minimalism.