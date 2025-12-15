Dusk, one of my favourite places to shop for luxe-looking lighting, has just dropped more chic lighting options, and with a heavy focus on texture, this could be their best yet.

It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team are big fans of Dusk’s designer look lighting range . Not only do they frequently nail the biggest lighting trends , but the brand also creates high-quality homeware with the reviews to back it up.

In this latest drop of dazzling lights, you can expect to see structured scalloped shades and plenty of linen. It looks effortlessly chic and expensive, whilst at an affordable price point.

The lighting option that immediately caught my eye was easily the Oakley Petal Pendant Linen Fabric in Green (£69). Similar to the pleat lamps trend we saw at M&S earlier this year, this luxe trend is all about using billowing fabric to create a soft, atmospheric glow in your home.

This striking pendant uses green linen-looking fabric to create a blooming flower shape, which gently diffuses light. Its rich green hue is earthy and grounding, and just dark enough to create a cosy ambience.

I’m also a big fan of the use of linen-look material. Linen has been a trending material in both the fashion and interiors world this year, even being crowned Etsy ’s Texture of the Year due to its being such a versatile and comforting material.

This is reflected in the rest of Dusk’s new lighting drop. With plenty of interesting shapes and textured materials, here are my top picks.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DUSK Oakley Petal Pendant Linen Fabric - Green £69 at Dusk If you want to create a cosy, relaxing atmosphere, a fabric pendant like this one, will diffuse a soft glow into your room. Use code EXTRA15 for 15% off. DUSK Celia Textured Wavy Shade - Natural £69 at Dusk I'm a huge fan of the structured pleats of this shade. Made from a delicate crepe-effect fabric, you can expect a soft, warm glow when in use. Use code EXTRA15 for 15% off. DUSK Vivienne Carved Ceramic Table Lamp - Green £49 at Dusk The combination of scalloped woven shade with a ceramic base makes this lamp a showstopper. It has so much character and charm. Use code EXTRA15 for 15% off. DUSK Velvet Stripe Table Lamp - Burnt Orange £49 at Dusk This velvet shade is very chic. The bold stripes pair beautifully with it rich red shade, creating a cosy, yet luxe look. Use code EXTRA15 for 15% off. DUSK Orlaya Two-Tier Scalloped Ceiling Shade - Burnt Orange £59 at Dusk Warm-toned colours are not going anywhere in 2026, so don't be afraid to embrace stunning orange shade. Use code EXTRA15 for 15% off. DUSK Fern Ceramic Textured Table Lamp - Green £79 at Dusk If you prefer natural decor, this fern lamp is perfect. It is a lovely combination of natural materials, ceramic and fern motifs. Use code EXTRA15 for 15% off.

All your guests will be asking where you got your Dusk lamp from - it’s just up to you whether you want to keep this designer-look brand a secret or not.