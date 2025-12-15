I’m seeing fabric lamps everywhere right now, but the chicest options I’ve found are from Dusk
The brand's gone straight into my little black book for lighting
Dusk, one of my favourite places to shop for luxe-looking lighting, has just dropped more chic lighting options, and with a heavy focus on texture, this could be their best yet.
It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team are big fans of Dusk’s designer look lighting range. Not only do they frequently nail the biggest lighting trends, but the brand also creates high-quality homeware with the reviews to back it up.
In this latest drop of dazzling lights, you can expect to see structured scalloped shades and plenty of linen. It looks effortlessly chic and expensive, whilst at an affordable price point.
The lighting option that immediately caught my eye was easily the Oakley Petal Pendant Linen Fabric in Green (£69). Similar to the pleat lamps trend we saw at M&S earlier this year, this luxe trend is all about using billowing fabric to create a soft, atmospheric glow in your home.
This striking pendant uses green linen-looking fabric to create a blooming flower shape, which gently diffuses light. Its rich green hue is earthy and grounding, and just dark enough to create a cosy ambience.
I’m also a big fan of the use of linen-look material. Linen has been a trending material in both the fashion and interiors world this year, even being crowned Etsy’s Texture of the Year due to its being such a versatile and comforting material.
This is reflected in the rest of Dusk’s new lighting drop. With plenty of interesting shapes and textured materials, here are my top picks.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
All your guests will be asking where you got your Dusk lamp from - it’s just up to you whether you want to keep this designer-look brand a secret or not.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!