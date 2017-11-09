A beautiful barn conversion, a three-bedroom semi and a £28 million mansion – Zoopla reveals its top 10 most viewed listings last month

From multi-million pound mansions to modest semi-detached homes, property website Zoopla has revealed that last month, houses in all sizes, styles and surroundings featured in the top 10 most viewed listings. And here they are:

Located between the charming villages of Oxshott and Cobham, this luxurious five bedroom house also has five reception rooms and five bathrooms. The property sits on a 0.5 acre estate, with beautiful lawns and a large patio. Still, given the sky-high price tag, it’s not that much bang for your buck!

Wow. We can see certainly why this property – which could easily be mistaken for a palace – has made one of the top spots. Shortridge Hall was built in 1898 in an idyllic setting with both rural and coastal views. Every aspect of this house screams royalty, from the parquet flooring and the billiard room to the domed atrium ceiling and the manicured gardens.

Complete with cinema, bar and gym, this eight-bedroom home in one of London’s most sought-after areas is the definition of luxury. If you’re lucky enough to be able to afford such a property, you could soon be rubbing shoulders with the new ‘Primrose Hill Set’, which includes models Suki Waterhouse and Georgia May Jagger.

This property may have made the top 10 thanks to its sought-after location in the historic village of Great Holland. Not only that, it benefits from sea views and has a sizeable garden, as well as striking tiled fireplaces.





This three-bedroom semi in South Wilmslow, Cheshire, has been beautifully extended and modernised. It has an open plan living area, perfect for modern family life, and a bright conservatory that opens out to a good-sized garden and decking area.

If the sheer size of this property in Macclesfield doesn’t impress you already, just wait until you see the wine room, the cinema room, the gym and the swimming pool. Impressed now?





This picture-perfect fairytale cottage is what dreams are made of. Dating back to the 16th century, the property retains its rustic charm, with exposed beams and brickwork, and an original brick fireplace. It is nestled amidst picturesque countryside, yet it’s less than an hour away from London. Imagine commuting home to this every day…

Always fancied the Hollywood lifestyle but can’t tear yourself away from the British shores? This opulent home in north London could easily be mistaken for a mansion in the Hollywood Hills thanks to its enormous rooms and impressive amenities, including a large swimming pool, a cinema room and staff living quarters.

You’d be forgiven that this Georgian-style mansion is the real deal, with its classical Georgian proportions, high ceilings and sash windows. The orangery adds real wow factor, as do the stunning views across the landscaped gardens.

Clocking in at first place of the most viewed properties on Zoopla this week is this spectacular barn conversion near Birmingham. Elegantly combining the historical design of the original barn with stylish, modern extensions and features, we’re not surprised that this property has been visited by so many curious house hunters and conversion-enthusiasts alike.