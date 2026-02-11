I moved into a tiny studio flat last year – this is how I managed to fake a ‘living room’ in a 22 sqm2 space

Last summer, I downsized from a two-bedroom flat to a 22 sqm2 studio. While I also downsized from two people to just me, which made the process a little easier, it wasn't a straightforward transition. What I was now working with was a space roughly the size of a large room in a house, and people are often surprised that I managed to create ‘zones’ within the small space, including a living area. Where there is a will (and a stylish sofa needing a home), there is a way. This is how I faked a ‘living room’ in my studio flat.

I believe these tips are helpful if you live in a studio flat, but also for anyone in need of small living room ideas – because if I can do this in my tiny studio, anyone can do this in an actual lounge, no matter how small.

Living in a small space has really pushed me to be more creative than ever before. But also more attentive to what I’m buying and bringing into my space – not only to avoid cluttering it but also to get pieces that fit just right. If they’re too big, they won’t fit, and if they’re too small, then valuable space that could have been utilised is wasted.

1. Strategically arrange your furniture

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The most effective move in creating my living area was finding the right living room layout for my space, one that defined the area. I’ve played a lot with the furniture positions, switching up where the sofa went before landing on this arrangement that I think works the best.

Firstly, I removed the middle section of my modular sofa, the King Living 1977 made up of three modules, and turned it into a chair facing the now two-module sofa at an angle. The back of that chair now clearly separates the living area from the dining zone and the rest of the space.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Having a focal point of the area is also key. In my case, it’s the coffee table - or rather the Salem side table from La Redoute which I use as a coffee table - as I don’t have a TV or a fireplace which would also otherwise suffice.

Taking advantage of the architectural features of your space and working with them is also something I’d recommend. I have a large bay window and the edge of it also defines where the living area ends and the dining nook starts.

2. Choose the right furniture

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

To use furniture to help you define your living space, you first need to invest in the right kind of furniture in the first place. As I already said, I was able to rearrange my sofa because it was modular – and that’s exactly why I’m such an advocate for the best modular sofas. They’re versatile, flexible, and they can grow and change with you.

Similarly, since I’m not working with a lot of space, most traditional coffee tables were simply too big. So instead, I opted for something that was marketed as a side table but works perfectly for my space. The side table design also works great in a compact space, as it has cut-outs, which makes the piece more airy as you can see through it.

Lastly, I took months to choose my sideboard because I wanted to take advantage of every inch of my bay window, where it slots in perfectly. I didn’t want it to stick out too much, and it couldn’t be too tall either, as that would obstruct the window and the natural light, which is very much against all the small living room design rules.

3. Use the rug to define the zone

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

A rug is an easy yet invaluable tool in defining a ‘zone’. And it really was both of those things in my home. Choosing the perfect size is crucial here, though. The universal rule of having at least the front legs of your sofa and chairs on top of the rug still applies here.

Or you could even take it further and have the entire pieces of furniture on top of the rug, while respecting the 18-inch rug rule. I opted for the former method when picking the size of my Origins Berber knotted chain rug from Hug Rug as I really like my wooden floors and wanted to keep as much of them on show as possible.

4. Use your lighting

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The placement of your lighting can also help you define the area, as well as make it feel cosy at the same time. First of all, it’s key to include more than one source of light - ideally three, in fact - even in such a small space as mine.

I’m lucky to have more than one ceiling light in my space and their placement is perfect – there’s one just in the centre of my living area and all I’ve done is cover it with an origami-style lampshade from Dunelm to make it look prettier and diffuse the light, even though I rarely ever use the ‘big’ light.

I then placed a ValueLights floor lamp next to my sofa which I think reinforces that traditional ‘living room look’. And I have a table lamp currently on the floor next to my sofa which nicely illuminates that gap between my sofa and my bed – but I would like it to sit atop a side table, I just haven’t found the one to place there just yet.

Shop my ‘living room’

I hope that my experience of faking a living room in my studio flat gives you some ideas for your own space, and that it was in some way useful and inspiring.