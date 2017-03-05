How to decorate with coral blush tones

This earthy, orange-tinted pink is only a shade away from being a neutral, making it really easy to use as a decorating scheme

Try it in a room that needs a little warmth and softness – it won’t look too girly if your style is simple and modern, but will give a natural flush of colour that’s uplifting in sun-soaked spaces or cosy and comforting in light-starved ones.

Create an elegant living space

Mixing matt finishes and natural textiles helps to keep this look artisan rather than glam-shiny. The colour palette of blush, organic earthy tones is perfect for using colour in a subtle way – creating a tranquil ambience that’s easy to live with.

Fabienne Plain Wallpaper in Russet, £50, Sanderson at John Lewis. Raymond Coffee Table, £485; Rochelle Side Table, £170, both Perch & Parrow. Similar Rug, from a selection at Oka. Curtains made in Keaton, col Spice, £38 a metre, Clarke & Clarke.

Showcase your best bits



Coral blush works beautifully with grainy oak and a blend of other pale neutrals – stone, sand, light grey – with simple black and white accents for definition and elegance.

Design Project Display Unit 004, £699, John Lewis. Curtains made in Keaton, col Spice, £38 a metre, Clarke & Clarke.



Sit pretty in pink

Coral gets an extra wow factor when used in tactile velvets, instantly becoming richer and more sumptuous. An occasional chair is a great way to add this fabulous shade as an accent to an existing decorating scheme.

Peggy Armchair in Dusty Rose Velvet, £660, Sofa.com. Zsa Zsa Pouffe, £110; Fife Console Table, £310, both Perch & Parrow.

Introduce accent pieces



This delicious shade looks great on traditional stone and earthenware, accentuating the artisan vibe. Display seasonal flowers of the same tone to take your decorating scheme that one step further.

Arran Street East Pots, £24 set of 2, Heal’s Royal Doulton Olio Serving Bowl, £40, John Lewis.

Let the walls do the talking

This decorative wallpaper gives the look of a natural, distressed surface for faux texture – like that of a plaster effect. The bed layered with dreamy coral tones and greys creates a beautifully serene feel, perfect for a bedroom environment.

Red Grunge Watercolour Paint Wallpaper, £25 a metre, Murals Wallpaper. Feather Pendants, from £59 each, Graham & Green. Design Project No.049 Tallboy Chest, £599, John Lewis. Taupe & Rosa Stone Washed Bed Linen, £99, Linen Me. Pebbles Quilt, £195, Graham & Green.

Add a touch of metal

Warm-toned metals look vibrant against coral blush. For this very reason we’ve used the colour in a modern, mid-century look with hints of global and industrial style – but it’s so versatile that it works beautifully with rustic and shabby-chic schemes too.

Relms Desk, £535; Isaac Chair, £110, both Graham & Green. Bimini Table Lamp, £260, Perch & Parrow.