'This shade is pure poetry' – meet the Le Creuset colour that shoppers have been waiting to launch in the UK
Nuit is the cookware brand's dramatic new shade
Le Creuset has announced a new colour for 2025, with the unveiling of Nuit – a deep midnight blue. Inspired by 'the mystery of the night' and 'a moonlit ocean', this navy shade is seriously luxe and strikingly grown up – a move away from the brighter shades favoured by the best cast iron cookware brand around lately.
Nuit, available to shop now from Le Creuset's website, cuts a striking contrast to Flamme Dorèe, designed to celebrate the brand's centenary by reimagining the bestselling Volcanic with a glittery sheen.
So, if you prefer dramatically dark colours for your cookware, then this might be the one for you. Plus it's the perfect transitional shade for (whisper it) autumn. Here's the bestsellers you can buy it in.
A Le Creuset mug will upgrade your coffee machine set up in a minute and last for years even when well-used.
Dubbed by Le Creuset as the 'deepest blue of all', the shade has certainly gone down well with fans of the brand over on Instagram, with one saying 'this shade is pure poetry – rich, velvety and timeless'.
Another added they were 'so glad' the colour was now available in the UK after its debut first in the US last summer.
It's certainly proven popular with the Ideal Home team too, with our Content Editor Holly Cockburn eyeing it up. 'Navy blue has been a popular kitchen colour for years now and it doesn't show signs of slowing down,' says Holly, 'but I've always found the other blue Le Creuset shades to be slightly too light - until Nuit.'
'It's super inky which makes it look ultra high-end,' she continues. 'I can't stop dreaming of cosy winter nights with the Nuit pans bubbling on the hob, occasionally hitting the light and bouncing it across the room, just like their namesake.'
With plenty of months left in the brand's 100 year, there's sure to be plenty more around the corner for you to enjoy if you're a fan of Le Creuset, including the first edition of the Factory to Table sale in the UK in September.
Is Nuit the moody colour for you or a little too subdued for your tastes? Let me know in the comments!
