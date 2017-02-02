London’s best interiors bloggers

Just like the city itself, London's Interiors blogs offer something for everyone.

Whether it’s a calming space to relax, a family-friendly environment or unexpected snippets of inspiration at every turn, these London-based bloggers have captured the hearts – and design sensibilities – of thousands in the capital and beyond. Step inside and see for yourself…

The Open Plan – theopenplan.com/blog

Instagram @the_open_plan

Whereas most interiors bloggers start their sites as enthusiasts with a great eye but little design experience, Lisa Roberts-Goldner of The Open Plan studied at the Chelsea College of Arts and has her own interior design business. Despite her impressive professional credentials (including working for the uber cool kitchen company Plain English and with a host of notable designers) her blog is full of fun and quirky observations that make up her trademark style. Expect cool interiors spotted around London, places to visit for design nerds and advice on everything from paint selection to choosing a new kettle.

Abigail Ahern – blog.abigailahern.com

Instagram: @abigailahern

Not content with monopolising the faux flower industry in the UK and launching her own beautiful brand of paint colours, Abigail Ahern has put her name to a great blog that brings her personal aesthetic to life. Alongside her own design picks and behind the scenes makeovers, she shares the limelight with other creative minds that she finds interesting, anyone from Paul Smith to artisan candle makers. Entrepreneurs and anyone looking to start their own business should definitely check out the Biz section, which offers positive encouragement, inspiration and advice from a woman who has forged a mighty niche for herself in inimitable style.

Fabric of my Life – fabricofmylife.co.uk

Instagram: @fabricofmylife

Scandinavian with a bohemian twist? Step forward Kate and Fabric of my Life, which covers beautiful pared back interiors alongside travel, food and tech for the home. If Scandi’s your thing, don’t miss her house tours. A recent minimalist farmhouse in Suffolk made us swoon with Danish-design envy and there are lashings of London for fans of our wonderful capital.

2 lovely gays -2lovelygays.com/blog

Instagram: @2lovelygays

Jordan and Russell, aka 2 Lovely Gays (named because their first home together rather brilliantly had the postcode ‘2LG’), sum up their style as a mix of ‘simplicity, elegance, functionality and a signature use of colour’. Interior designers who take on all sorts of projects around the capital also share their knowledge – and personalities – on their blog, where their rather dashing dachshund, Buckley, makes regular appearances.

Seasons in Colour – seasonsincolour.com

Instagram: @seasonsincolour

Colour is the name of the game for Jenny Kakoudakis, who runs the aptly named Seasons in Colour blog, focusing on good, fun interior design, whatever the style. Jenny’s Colour Inspiration category is bursting with ideas for making a splash in every room, and she shares before and after stories as she renovates her family home in the capital’s suburbs.

Melanie Lissack Interiors – melanielissackinteriors.com

Instagram: @melanielissackinteriors

This crafty little number is bursting with DIY ideas and ingenious upcycling projects anyone can try. Melanie’s mantra is ‘contemporary, on-trend, modern, quirky interiors with DIY and budget-busting buys’ – and boy does she deliver. Don’t miss the dedicated DIY category for step-by-step guides, and be wowed by the furniture transformations in ‘Before and After Reveals’.

Mad About the House – madaboutthehouse.com

Instagram: @mad_about_the_house

Journalist Kate Watson-Smyth documented the renovation of two run-down rental flats into the urban home dreams are made of on Mad About the House. The blog now features everything you need for renovating, decorating and lifting your space with colour, textiles, and metallics, summed up by Kate as ‘urban glamour’. Kate has also written a book that we can definitely get on board with; Shades of Grey celebrates our favorite neutral of all time. You can buy it on Amazon.

Cate St Hill – catesthill.com

Instagram: @catesthill

Soft tones, beautiful-in-its-simplicity design, healthy and happy home spaces: these are the design and lifestyle focus brought to you by Breton-stripe loving, Scandi-obsessed blogger Cate St Hill. The go-to girl for ‘light, relaxed Scandi interiors, simple, clever design that uplifts the everyday’, her posts are filled with cool-coloured inspirational photos and ideas for living that stand the test of time, rather than swiftly passing fads. The vibe: super stylish.

Martyn White Designs – martynwhitedesigns.com

Instagram: @martynwhitedesigns

If you like interiors that are virtually dripping with luxurious finishes and unspeakably opulent materials, this is the blog for you. Martyn’s direct access to some of the biggest names in design lets you (via the blog anyway) step into a world of exclusive, high-end inspiration. One for those who like to make a statement… before anyone else.

Little Big Bell – littlebigbell.com

Instagram: @littlebigbell

Jam-packed full of colour – with a slight weighting towards pinks and turquoises – Geraldine Tan’s blog, Little Big Bell, is a celebration of all things bright and beautiful. Her own home decorating features heavily, and we love her mood boards (and Instagram feed) when we’re looking for instant energy to kick-start our own colourful creativity.

The Lovely Drawer – thelovelydrawer.com

Instagram: @thelovelydrawer

Illustrator, stylist and all-round creative bod Teri is all about the details. Trained in print and surface design, she knows her way around colour and pattern…and can throw in an inspiring craft project or two to boot! If you’re looking for freshness, loose illustrative style and something to put a smile on your face, this uplifting little blog space can provide it.

Lucy Gough Stylist – blog.lucygoughstylist.com

Instagram: @style_by_lucy

Bringing a beautiful Australian touch to the London interiors scene, stylist Lucy Gough’s love of surface texture and materials is evident in the sharp, on-point moodboards and trend pieces that regularly feature on her blog. Her eye for a ‘look’ speaks for itself – the proof is in her striking portfolio of editorial shoots. We’re taking notes furiously, are you?