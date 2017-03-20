Rugs – our pick of the best buys

Rugs are the ultimate accessory in your interior design armoury. They make the perfect starting point for a colour scheme, the perfect finishing touch to pull a look together, add instant cosiness to any room, and are one of the easiest ways to zone an open-plan living space. They can also be an affordable way to revamp a tired design scheme – there are plenty of cheap rugs out there that look reassuringly expensive.
We’ve scoured the shops for some of this season’s best rugs, from on-trend Berber rugs to tried-and-trusted Ikea rugs. First, here are a few tips on how to use rugs in your home…
Living room rugs
When it comes to living rooms, a large rug is often the best way to go. Position your sofa and armchairs with the front legs on the rug and the back legs off to create a cosy but sophisticated feel.
Bedroom rugs
A bedroom rug is a must, especially if you have wooden floors. Getting out of bed in the morning is just that little bit easier when you have a soft, warm rug to step onto. Go for small rugs on either side of the bed, or position your bed on an oversize rug leaving about half a metre of rug at the foot and sides.
Hallway rugs
Hallways often get overlooked when it comes to decorating, and a hallway rug or runner is a quick and affordable way to inject instant style. Go for a hardwearing design that can stand the heavy footfall in an entrance hall. Non-slip underlay is also a good idea if you don’t want to be straightening out kinks all the time.
Outdoor rugs
As more and more of us embrace outdoor living, an outdoor rug is the perfect way to get that homely indoor feeling when you’re relaxing in your garden or on your patio. They come in all sorts of shapes and styles and, best of all, they’re designed to be weatherproof, so you don’t have to worry if an unexpected shower strikes.
Phulkari Rug
London design duo Doshi Levien bring a slice of their perfectly-pitched contemporary aesthetic to John Lewis with this chevron-patterned rug. It’s handwoven using the traditional ‘Soumak’ technique, which means it’s flat and napless on the front with loose threads on the back. L240 W170 cm.
£495
Doshi Levien for John Lewis
Birket Square Rug
This square Ikea rug is the perfect size and shape to zone off a living area in an open-plan space. And at under £100 it’s an absolute bargain, too. L200 W200cm.
£99
Ikea
Benni Berber Rug
Berber rugs – or Beni Ourain rugs to give them their precise name – were a favourite of Modernist interior designers and are enjoying a resurgence right now. Their neutrals tones work with any colour scheme, and their plush pile makes them wonderfully luxurious underfoot. The irregular diamond pattern on this hand-tufted rug only adds to its charm. L180 W120 (small).
From £330
The Rug Seller
Darica Rug
A bold Turkish rug will make a strong focal point in a traditional or a modern setting. This showstopping example includes the yildiz motif (meaning ‘star’ and representing happiness) the kocboynuzu motif (meaning ‘ram’s horn’ and representing power) and the el motif (meaning ‘hand’ and representing protection from the evil eye. L300 W244cm.
£950
Oka
Tribal Striped Rug
This striking rug puts a modern twist on the Beni Ourain rug but is just as versatile. A blend of wool and viscose makes it both high-quality and hard-wearing. L170 W120cm (medium).
From £149
Marks & Spencer
World Outdoor Rug
Outdoor rugs are the perfect way to create an al fresco living room in summer. This modern rug comes in a range of colours, including this bright and breezy teal blue, reminiscent of sunny holidays by the sea. Can also be used indoors too. L150 W90cm (small).
From £37
Wayfair
Empress Rug
Oriental rugs add instant class to any scheme and work equally well in contemporary or traditional settings. An antique finish adds character to this attractive blush-coloured rug and also makes the pattern more subtle, so it won’t overpower your room. L274 W183cm.
£1495
Graham and Green
Troika Cowhide Rug
The Troika rug puts a modern spin on the classic cowhide rug, interlinking panels of hide to create a 3D geometric effect – a great way to add subtle interest and texture to a scheme. L230 W160cm.
£399
Made
Picnic Children’s Rug
This adorable children’s rug encourages little ones to enjoy play picnics on their bedroom floor. That said, we’re so enamoured with the colours that we’d happily work this into a grown-up coastal scheme as well. L150 W100cm.
£115
Loaf
Monochrome Traditional Rug
This reconstructed oriental rug would look fierce as part of an industrial scheme, with its faded pattern and edgy charcoal tones. The soft chenille pile would contrast beautifully with polished concrete floors. L150 W100cm (small).
From £60
Next
Silver-toned Leather Rug
Here’s a glam take on a classic zebra-stripe rug. It would add a luxe touch to a large entrance hall or dressing room, if you’re lucky enough to have one! L200 W160cm.
£399
Zara
Serengetti Rug
Green is the colour of the moment. This fresh, animal print-inspired design by Plantation Rug Co. would give off a chic, colonial vibe when laid against terracotta tiles in a garden room or conservatory. L170 W120cm.
£110
House of Fraser
Moiré Rug
This opulent rug is inspired by the pattern of the shimmering moiré fabrics Vivienne Westwood likes to use in her sumptuous ball gown designs. Made of hand-knotted Tibetan wool, it would make the perfect starting point for an elegant monochrome scheme. L150 W91cm (small).
From £1148
The Rug Company
Octo Rug
The eye-catching, graphic pattern on this flatweave rug has been screen-printed by hand. We think it would add the perfect finishing touch to a modern dining room scheme. L200 W140cm.
£95
Habitat
Homemaker Triangle Hallway Runner
Want to restyle your hallway without spending a fortune? Just add a runner! This bright and cheerful triangle-print runner is particularly bargainous. If you’ve got a bit of extra cash to splash, carry the teal tone from the rug through to your walls.
£30
George at Asda