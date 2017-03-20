Rugs – our pick of the best buys

Rugs are the ultimate accessory in your interior design armoury. They make the perfect starting point for a colour scheme, the perfect finishing touch to pull a look together, add instant cosiness to any room, and are one of the easiest ways to zone an open-plan living space. They can also be an affordable way to revamp a tired design scheme there are plenty of cheap rugs out there that look reassuringly expensive.

We’ve scoured the shops for some of this season’s best rugs, from on-trend Berber rugs to tried-and-trusted Ikea rugs. First, here are a few tips on how to use rugs in your home…

Living room rugs

When it comes to living rooms, a large rug is often the best way to go. Position your sofa and armchairs with the front legs on the rug and the back legs off to create a cosy but sophisticated feel.

Bedroom rugs

A bedroom rug is a must, especially if you have wooden floors. Getting out of bed in the morning is just that little bit easier when you have a soft, warm rug to step onto. Go for small rugs on either side of the bed, or position your bed on an oversize rug leaving about half a metre of rug at the foot and sides.

Hallway rugs

Hallways often get overlooked when it comes to decorating, and a hallway rug or runner is a quick and affordable way to inject instant style. Go for a hardwearing design that can stand the heavy footfall in an entrance hall. Non-slip underlay is also a good idea if you don’t want to be straightening out kinks all the time.

Outdoor rugs

As more and more of us embrace outdoor living, an outdoor rug is the perfect way to get that homely indoor feeling when you’re relaxing in your garden or on your patio. They come in all sorts of shapes and styles and, best of all, they’re designed to be weatherproof, so you don’t have to worry if an unexpected shower strikes.

 

Phulkari Rug Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 15

Phulkari Rug

London design duo Doshi Levien bring a slice of their perfectly-pitched contemporary aesthetic to John Lewis with this chevron-patterned rug. It’s handwoven using the traditional ‘Soumak’ technique, which means it’s flat and napless on the front with loose threads on the back. L240 W170 cm.

£495
Doshi Levien for John Lewis

Benni Berber rug Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 15

Benni Berber Rug

Berber rugs – or Beni Ourain rugs to give them their precise name – were a favourite of Modernist interior designers and are enjoying a resurgence right now. Their neutrals tones work with any colour scheme, and their plush pile makes them wonderfully luxurious underfoot. The irregular diamond pattern on this hand-tufted rug only adds to its charm. L180 W120 (small).

From £330
The Rug Seller

Darica Rug Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 15

Darica Rug

A bold Turkish rug will make a strong focal point in a traditional or a modern setting. This showstopping example includes the yildiz motif (meaning ‘star’ and representing happiness) the kocboynuzu motif (meaning ‘ram’s horn’ and representing power) and the el motif (meaning ‘hand’ and representing protection from the evil eye. L300 W244cm.

£950
Oka

