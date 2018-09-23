Flooring sets the scene, so it is a very important starting point for your hallway design

Hallways are the most well trodden path in any home, so regardless of whether you have a small hallway or a large vestibule that doubles as a separate room in it’s own right, it is worthwhile taking your time to consider your flooring options. It makes sense to go for something hardwearing, that is easy to clean and maintain and will stand the test of time no matter how many times you change the decor, so if you are looking for inspiration check out our pick of the best hallway flooring ideas.

1. Think about tiles

Encaustic tiles in a graphic pattern look fresh and contemporary, adding instant impact to a landing, corridor or hallway. Available in a wide variety of colour combinations, these handmade cement flooring tiles create an on-trend look with a handcrafted feel and provide the wow factor before visitors have even taken their coats off.

2. Mix and match materials

Inject texture and pattern to your welcoming space with a tonal patchwork rug over bare floorboards. Replacing a solid dividing wall with windows will allow light to flood into your landing or entrance hall and create a bright and airy feel. The addition of a striped stair runner, meanwhile, will generate a subtle eclectic look.

3. Work with vinyl

Opting for a vibrant stripe design ensures a bright welcome and helps to lead the eye to the other rooms in the home. The eye-catching woven vinyl that is shown here adds a practical element for a high-traffic space such as a hallway, landing or corridor and is an easy-care option too.

4. Go for rugged good looks

An aged flagstone floor works particularly well when teamed with rustic, tactile pieces and antique furniture. Add a richly coloured stair runner to personalise the space and give it an injection of individuality. Natural wicker baskets and wood tones combine to create a warm and welcoming hallway.

5. Play with pattern

The geometric trend shows no signs of waning so create your own design-led hallway with a big hit of colour and pattern. A patterned carpet used as a wall covering makes for an unusual, high-impact statement. Choose furniture and accessories in tonal shades for a cohesive look.

6. Lay parquet for a timeless look

This classic wood-black flooring adds smart elegance to traditional or modern settings. Oak is a classic choice for parquet, but dark wood (such as walnut) will add depth, and bamboo is a more eco-friendly option that offers a lighter shade for modern homes.

