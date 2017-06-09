Wardrobes – our guide to choosing the perfect wardrobe

Wardrobes are the second most important piece of furniture in the bedroom after the bed, so it's important to take time to find the right wardrobe to suit your needs.

There are plenty of wardrobe options available to provide the optimum bedroom storage; freestanding wardrobes are versatile and will give your bedroom a relaxed feel, while fitted wardrobes are more streamlined and make better use of awkward spaces. So what’s best for you? Check out our top tips for things to consider before you buy.

Consider what you need to store

Think about how many drawers, shelves and hanging rails you require, and whether you need a combination of full-length hanging space (for longer items like dresses) and half-height rails (for blouses, shirts, skirts and jackets). Adjustable shelves are handy if your needs are likely to change over time.

Decide between fitted or freestanding wardrobes

Fitted wardrobes

Pros: If you’re faced with a problem area or an awkward space, or have very specific storage requirements in mind custom-made to fit can offer the perfect solution. Fitted wardrobes can be designed to fit around awkward angles, sloping ceilings and uneven walls, making the most of any space.

Cons: Although often the best solution fitted wardrobes are a far more expensive option and need to be designed and fitted by an expert.

Freestanding wardrobes

Pros: Freestanding wardrobes offer the most versatility in terms of cost and design, and can be taken with you when you move house.

Cons: Wasted space if there isn’t sufficient storage rails and drawers. There is also a fear of them toppling over, so always be sure to secure them with wall fixings – particularly important if you have children.



Measure up

For freestanding designs measure your space carefully and mark the position of your new wardrobe on the floor using masking tape, so you can check it will fit in comfortably, making sure that doors can open easily without obstructions.

Plan for delivery

Wardrobes can be bulky, so be sure to measure doorways and any narrow landings or hallways to ensure that you’ll be able to manoeuvre your wardrobe into place before you order. A flat-packed design might be better if access could pose a problem.

Now you know what you’re looking for, take a look at our edit of the best wardrobes currently on the market. We’ve done our research to pick out the best across all budgets and styles, so there’s a storage solution for every type of home.

Our pick of the best wardrobes

1. The multi-tasking mirrored wardrobe





Mirrored wardrobes are the ideal solution to give your bedroom an instant dressing-room feel. This sleek design features authentic routed details on the doors, with the mirror concealing a third door that offers extra storage. Behind the double doors is a metal hanging rail and high storage shelf, while the single mirrored doors hides a further three shelves for shoes, bags and storage boxes.

The overall size is large enough to provide adequate clothes storage for two but small enough to fit most bedrooms – the full-length mirror also makes it super practical, as you don’t have to allow for extra wall space to hang one. Delivered in ready-assembled sections. Dimensions: H186 x W120 x D52cm.

Buy Now: Alderley 3 door Mirrored Wardrobe, now £299 (was £399), Very

2. The space-saving fitted solution

There’s no denying that gorgeous fitted wardrobes are the dream, although they come with a hefty price tag. Still, it’s more than a worthwhile investment if you can afford it. You have the freedom to design them exactly how you want them, choosing the internal fittings to ensure it best suits your clothes storage needs. The design can be built into any awkward space, such as an alcove beside a chimney breast, and can make the most of a room with high ceilings.

When ordering from a bespoke furniture manufacturer, you’ll usually start the process with an at-home consultation. A designer will visit you to measure up, and talk through your requirements and ideas. They’ll then go away and come up with a design, which can be tweaked until it’s perfect for you. Neville Johnson’s fitted wardrobe concept prices start from £3,000.

Visit: Neville Johnson

3. The open-plan hanging rail



Who says a wardrobe has to be bulky? This stylish steel frame and mango wood design from Swoon Editions moves away from the traditional box wardrobe design. Instead, it offera a more contemporary alternative that’s as much about displaying as storing. This kind of solution is not for everyone, but it’s perfect for anyone that wants to show off their gorgeous designer threads. And it does mean you can always see what you have to work with when getting dressed.

The downside is having to keep everything neat and tidy and perfectly ironed and folded, but that’s no bad thing ultimately. The rail can accommodate both long and shorter items, with the two smaller shelves being the perfect size for shoes and the bottom shelf providing space to store decorative storage boxes. Use storage boxes to conceal those bits that you might not want on show – underwear mostly, we should imagine. It arrives fully assembled. Dimensions: H180 x W75 x D35cm.

Buy Now: Beck Hanging Rail, £429, Swoon Editions

4. The ultimate white wardrobe



Ikea have done us proud with their best selling Hemnes design. It’s a great buy for three reasons – its cheap price tag, solid wood construction and a classic white finish that won’t age. We support the notion of not having to compromise on quality but still keeping things affordable. This simple design is ideal for renters and first-time buyers who may not be in a position to splash the cash, but are still looking for a reliable solid place to store belongings.

It’s worth paying attention to its finer details, too. Its sliding doors are a real problem solver if you’re looking a wardrobe for a small room, because you won’t need an extra clearance space to open the doors. The interior accessories that help you organise the inside are sold separately, but are by no means expensive. Look at this as granting you freedom to design the internal layout as best suits your needs. It goes without saying that this piece comes flat packed. Dimensions: H197 x W120 x D59cm.

Buy Now: Hemnes Wardrobe with 2 Sliding Doors, £260, Ikea

5. The French-inspired look



This distressed grey design is perfect for those looking to create a vintage look without having to buy a reclaimed piece of furniture. Inspired by French neoclassical lines, this wardrobe is a great piece for adding a romantic Parisian feel to any bedroom. The grey helps to give it a more contemporary edge, and it’s a key bedroom colour scheme – it’s also less shabby and more chic than if the same design was in white.

The doors are panelled rubber wood and MDF and its legs are made from solid poplar. A hand-distressed finish makes each wardrobe slightly different and only adds to its charm. This design will require full assembly, so be prepared to tackle that once it arrives. Dimensions: H200 x W100 x D60cm.

Buy now: Bourbon Wardrobe, £599, Made

6. The classic oak design

You can’t go far wrong with a solid, timeless piece of furniture like this Mid-century inspired light oak wardrobe. The beauty of its natural wood finish is that it compliments so many different decorating schemes, making it all the more versatile. It earns some extra style bonus points for quirky contemporary details such as the tapered turned legs, rounded edges and concave handles.

The interior features one single hanging rail, secured with solid-wood fixings in the middle and at the sides to provide extra support for the weight of hanging items. In addition to the rail, there is a fixed shelf at the top to store accessories or shoe boxes. You can put the screwdriver away, too as it comes fully assembled. Dimensions: H195 x W105 x D60cm.

Buy Now: Hampden Wardrobe, £799, Marks & Spencer

7. The on-trend wardrobe

Darker colours have been a trend for walls for a while, but are only now really starting to take off in furniture. If you’re looking for a reason to join the dark side, check out this chic and inexpensive wardrobe. Before you think it’s too oppressive a shade for your bedroom, consider that darker colours can create the illusion of things appearing further away, and therefore smaller. Hence why it works well for big pieces of furniture in smaller spaces.

This sleek two door black design from Argos is sure to make the right statement in any bedroom, although we think its brooding masculine feel would be particularly perfect for a boys room. The internal storage offers one hanging rail and one top shelf. Although it does need assembling, it’s only minimal, with only the cornice and the handles needing to be attached. Made of wood effect. Dimensions: H196 x W85 x D54cm.

Buy Now: House of House Elford 2 Door Wardrobe, £314.99, Argos

8. The pretty perfect closet



Add a rustic touch to any bedroom with the help of this charming wardrobe. Part of the romantic Camille bedroom furniture range, this single closet is sure to add a feminine element to any bedroom, thanks to the heart and scroll etchings in white and the heart-shaped handles.

The single size is perfect for a spare bedroom, or to add some personality or a child’s bedroom (for safety measures we recommend wall fixings to secure it). The design features a single hanging section that measures 58cm in height, with a shelf section below that would be ideal for storage baskets or boxes. The lower section comprises of two drawers that make for good storage for layers that can be folder – possibly the out-of-season knitwear you don’t need to hand. Dimensions: H180 x W75 x D50cm.

Buy Now: Camille Greyed Paulownia Wood Closet, £341.50, Maison Du Monde

There’s something so satisfying about having a good wardrobe clear out. Start by emptying your current wardrobe and assessing your clothing collection carefully. We recommend you give anything you no longer wear to a charity shop, to avoid housing unnecessary extra items.