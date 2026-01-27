We all know that bedroom storage can be tricky. Bedroom furniture is expensive, and with more and more of us living in houses with small bedrooms, trying to cram in enough storage furniture can feel like playing a game of Jenga.

However, I've just discovered Habitat's stylish Arnie Clothes Rail and Habitat shoppers can't get enough of. This product has thousands of 5-star reviews, several happy owners attest to buying multiple of them, and even better, it's currently only £20.

In fact, this small bedroom storage idea just convinced me to ditch the freestanding wardrobe I was planning to buy for my spare bedroom.

Habitat Arnie Clothes Rail £25 at Argos Habitat's stylish clothes rail is a bit of a bargain, especially now it's reduced to £20 with code RESET20.

Unlike the bedroom wardrobe ideas I’d been looking at, which were all coming in well over £200, this Habitat bedroom storage solution is ten times cheaper. And, with a little careful curation, I think it could look far more stylish than the alternatives I’ve been browsing.

Yes, this compact clothes rail is going to take a little styling to look its best. Bung on a load of mismatched clothes, and this aesthetic is going to look a lot more student bedsit than boutique clothes store.

However, I've spent the past few months decluttering my bedroom and my spare bedroom, and I think this clothes rail is actually exactly what I need to stick to my promise to make 2026 the year of the capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Habitat)

I have fitted wardrobes in my master bedroom, but I'm planning on storing bulkier coats and out-of-season clothes in my spare room. Having an edited selection out on display will mean I don't forget what I have or end up buying clothes I don't need.

Plus, being able to see the pieces I already own will mean that any new pieces I might buy do actually coordinate, and with thousands of 5-star reviews from Habitat shoppers, it seems I'm not alone in thinking this compact clothes rail is a great storage solution.

'Great rail, easy to assemble and very strong,' says one happy owner. 'Built for purpose and a steal for the price.'

'A sturdy, stable hanging rail, tall enough to take a full-length dress and with space between the two parts of its base for a shoe rack,' shares another 5-star reviewer. Which is a good point; the base is a great place to add a storage box or two to stash shoes or bags in.

(Image credit: Habitat)

'My third one,' says another owner, 'that should tell you everything! They get reduced quite often, too, which is an added bonus.' True to form, right now, there is 20% off the white and sage green Habitat Arnie Clothes Rails with code RESET20.

'I already have several as I know they are easy to put up and down and compact to store,' says a final 5-star reviewer. 'They can hold a lot of coats or clothes, so excellent little ‘work horses’. Wouldn’t be without them and highly recommend them.'

I'm certainly convinced this is the bedroom storage solution I need for my bedroom reset this year, and it's got me pondering what other wardrobe alternatives are out there. I've rounded up some of my top finds below.

