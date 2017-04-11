Top rainy day bank holiday ideas

Sometimes a bank holiday is more gloomy than glorious, so we've come up with simple ideas to help make a long weekend indoors more productive

Ah, Great Britain. The all-weather terrain that jumps from brilliant unexpected sunshine to a wet weekend in the blink of an eye. If one of the long-awaited bank holiday weekends turns out to be a rainy one, don’t get too disheartened, we’ve got plenty of fun ideas that involve staying at home. For more decorating inspiration, craft ideas and cleaning hacks don’t miss our dedicated DIY guide.

1. Movie magic



Turn a day in front of the TV into a something special by hosting your own movie experience. Make popcorn and place into carton-style boxes or paper bags to create a cool home cinema. Tie ribbon around a large sharing bar of chocolate. Place all items together in a pretty basket. If you’re lucky enough to have a projector, turn on and enjoy! If not, dim the lights and fire up the DVD player!

2. Host a craft day



There’s nothing better on a gloomy day than getting all crafty. However, it does require some planning. Firstly, you’ll need to think about the sort of projects you want to do. Then gather all the materials you’ll need. Don’t be too ambitious, especially if you are doing it with the kids – around 2 or 3 simple makes will do.

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

3. Pamper yourself

Treat yourself to a day of indulgence with a mix of body scrubs, face masks and other goodies. Switch off your mobile, send the kids out with Dad and run a long, hot bath. You’ll feel 100% times better afterwards, trust us.

4. Tackle those decorating projects



The long weekend is notoriously the time to start any overdue painting or DIY task around the house. Whatever project you are about to embark on, it’s worth starting early, preferably Saturday morning to give yourself plenty of time. For more ideas on how to get started visit our bank holiday hub page.

5. Get organised



There’s nothing better than a day at home to organise all your stuff. Start with your wardrobe, making sure to get rid of any unwanted items. Categorise clothes by colour and type. Go through your cupboards and make sure everything has a specific home. Dedicate some time to sorting out paperwork and aim to have everything filed away or shredded by the end of the day. Make sure all surfaces are left tidy. It will instantly make your home feel ordered and clean.

6. Get cooking with the kids



Want to spend some quality time with your children? Cooking is the answer! You spend a good chunk of your day in the kitchen anyway, so why not share it with your kids? The kitchen is the perfect place to bring the whole family together, equip your children with a key life skill and have fun-but only if you approach it the right way. From easy-peasy chocolate chip cookies to tasty homemade ice cream and delicious spaghetti bolognese, there’s plenty of great food to make and enjoy together.