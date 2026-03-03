You may think I’m being a little ambitious talking about sunshine and warm weather in early March, but trust me, now is the time to snap up a stripey garden parasol for summer - and these are the three retailers I recommend to pick one up.

While parasols are no new garden shade idea , they really came into their own last summer, as the must-have stylish upgrade to make your outdoor space look effortlessly put together and pretty. In particular, striped parasols were everywhere, and we quickly fell in love with this timeless pattern.

Last year, striped parasols frequently went out of stock, which is why it’s a good idea to pick yours up now. These are the retailers I recommend for stylish, stripey parasols right now.

Habitat

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of the Habitat x Scion garden range , as the collection offers statement designs at really purse-friendly prices. Habitat is one of the best places to buy garden furniture , frequently offering stylish, quality designs and low prices.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Right now, I can’t stop thinking about the Habitat Sunbeam Parasol , which at £25 is an amazing deal. It’s perfect for adding a pop of colour to your garden, while its fringed trim makes it look more expensive than its price tag.

Habitat Habitat Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol - Green & White £25 at Habitat This classic design looks way more expensive than its £25 price tag. I love it's fringed edge which gives it a vintage look. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Mr. Fox Print £30 at Habitat While not striped in the traditional sense, I love the use of Scion's iconic fox print to form a border. Habitat Habitat 1.6m Tilting Garden Parasol - Yellow & White £25 at Argos This yellow Habitat parsol is not available on Habitat's website, but you can shop it right now at Argos.

Very

Very is another great place to buy garden furniture. The Very Home Collection frequently adds new garden pieces to its website, so I recommend checking it out regularly as new pieces drop. I’ve seen the preview, and believe me, it’s worth waiting for!

(Image credit: Very Home)

Right now, Very has a range of parasols to suit different budgets, but it is their £30 Striped Parasol that has caught my eye. With this year’s garden trends all about adding bold colours to your outdoor space, investing in pretty, brightly coloured garden furniture is a great way to make your garden look more colourful, without making any permanent changes.

The Very Collection 2M Push Up Parasol - Peach Stripe £30 at Very Add a pop of warm colour to your garden with this stunning peach stripe. The Very Collection 2M Push Up Parasol- Blue Stripe £30 at Very I love the classic blue and white stripe for a timeless, vintage look. The Very Collection 2M Push Up Parasol- Yellow Stripe £30 at Very Yellow is always a popular choice for garden furniture as it's a sunny shade. This parasol definitely puts a smile on my face.

Dunelm

Last, but not least, is Dunelm, which has made a name for itself with its bold coloured garden furniture. Dunelms’ expensive looking garden furniture is proof that maximalist tastes can translate well into garden furniture.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Right now, Dunelm has a range of different parasols on offer, featuring everything from bold patterns to classic, plain canvas. Plus a range of cool accessories, such as this parasol heater , which enables you to get use out of your parasol even when the sun sets.

Dunelm Riviera Blue Striped Beach Parasol With Fringe £49 at Dunelm This is the vintage-look parasol of my dreams. It's effortlessly stylish, upgrading your garden with ease. Dunelm 2.5m Rainbow Tilt Beach Parasol £35 at Dunelm This is your opportunity to go really bold with this rainbow parasol. Go on, if you think you're brave enough. Dunelm 2m Striped Parasol With Fringe £49 a Dunelm Dunelm is really showing off as the place to buy striped, fringed parasols. This one is also stunning.

A garden parasol is often an affordable and stylish upgrade to a garden. Not only will it help keep you cool, and protect you from the sun, but it will make you garden look good, too.