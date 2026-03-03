Where to buy striped garden parasols – 3 places to snap up the most stylish, before they sell out
This popular print practically flew off the shelves last year
You may think I’m being a little ambitious talking about sunshine and warm weather in early March, but trust me, now is the time to snap up a stripey garden parasol for summer - and these are the three retailers I recommend to pick one up.
While parasols are no new garden shade idea, they really came into their own last summer, as the must-have stylish upgrade to make your outdoor space look effortlessly put together and pretty. In particular, striped parasols were everywhere, and we quickly fell in love with this timeless pattern.
Last year, striped parasols frequently went out of stock, which is why it’s a good idea to pick yours up now. These are the retailers I recommend for stylish, stripey parasols right now.
Habitat
It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of the Habitat x Scion garden range, as the collection offers statement designs at really purse-friendly prices. Habitat is one of the best places to buy garden furniture, frequently offering stylish, quality designs and low prices.
Right now, I can’t stop thinking about the Habitat Sunbeam Parasol, which at £25 is an amazing deal. It’s perfect for adding a pop of colour to your garden, while its fringed trim makes it look more expensive than its price tag.
Very
Very is another great place to buy garden furniture. The Very Home Collection frequently adds new garden pieces to its website, so I recommend checking it out regularly as new pieces drop. I’ve seen the preview, and believe me, it’s worth waiting for!
Right now, Very has a range of parasols to suit different budgets, but it is their £30 Striped Parasol that has caught my eye. With this year’s garden trends all about adding bold colours to your outdoor space, investing in pretty, brightly coloured garden furniture is a great way to make your garden look more colourful, without making any permanent changes.
Dunelm
Last, but not least, is Dunelm, which has made a name for itself with its bold coloured garden furniture. Dunelms’ expensive looking garden furniture is proof that maximalist tastes can translate well into garden furniture.
Right now, Dunelm has a range of different parasols on offer, featuring everything from bold patterns to classic, plain canvas. Plus a range of cool accessories, such as this parasol heater, which enables you to get use out of your parasol even when the sun sets.
A garden parasol is often an affordable and stylish upgrade to a garden. Not only will it help keep you cool, and protect you from the sun, but it will make you garden look good, too.
