I asked 5 interior designers how they refresh their home for the new year without breaking the bank – these are the 7 budget ideas that I’m stealing

Ever wondered how interior designers give their own home a refresh for the New Year? I sure have – and that’s exactly why I asked 5 interior designers for budget ways they are refreshing their homes at the start of 2026.

Let’s face it, most of us aren’t looking to spend lots of money, so pro-approved budget decorating ideas are what we're really after to update our space. The interior designers I spoke to shared 7 genius ways they update their homes without breaking the bank – and I’m taking them all on board.

‘This time of year is the perfect opportunity to freshen up your home after packing away the festive clutter,’ says Jo Lane, interior designer and founder of online interior design service See Your Place. ‘I like to keep things simple and focus on small changes that don’t cost a lot, but have a big impact on my space.’

1. Swap out soft furnishings

Changing soft furnishings like cushions and throws around your home is the perfect way to not only give your space a seasonal update - opting for the colour scheme and materials best for the time of the year - but also to refresh your home for the new year.

‘Textiles are where I’m most likely to make small seasonal updates,’ says Gemma Samuels, founder and creative director of Ankka design studio. ‘Swapping cushion covers, throws, or even rotating rugs between rooms can introduce a sense of freshness without committing to anything permanent. I tend to lean into slightly lighter or softer textures at the start of the year to counteract the heaviness of winter.’

And with January sales underway, you can pick up some great, affordably priced new cushions and throws.

2. Reupholster tired seating

The start of a new year is the perfect time for some easy DIY projects. And one that Holly Lamont, founder and creative director of interior design studio Holla Design, always turns to is reupholstering her seating.

‘Reupholstering is one of my favourite budget-friendly ways to refresh a space. Updating an existing piece can be far more sustainable and cost-effective than buying new and it gives you the freedom to be much braver with pattern and fabric choices than you can with off-the-shelf furniture. If you’re keen to try it yourself, I’d always suggest starting small, a footstool or dining chair is a great place to experiment before moving on to larger pieces,’ Holly advises.

Looking to fresh new paint ideas is another pro-approved trick to subtly reimagine your space and get it ready for 2026. And you don’t even have to go all out across all walls. Anything from touch-ups to cover scuff marks to painting your skirting boards a fun colour is welcome.

‘Applying a fresh coat of paint or touching up scuffed walls, can be so transformative, instantly brightening a space and setting a clean and uplifting feeling for the months ahead,’ says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs. ‘Even subtle changes like updating woodwork, trim and doors can really make the difference without a major renovation.’

Holly of Holla Design also swears by this home-refreshing trick, ‘Paint is a go-to when I want to reset a space for the year ahead. It’s low commitment but instantly transformative and it’s a brilliant way to introduce colour in unexpected places. Ceilings and skirting boards don’t have to be white, treating them as part of the overall design can completely change the feel of a room. In my own home, I’ve painted the skirting and coving in Farrow & Ball’s Selvedge against pale pink walls, which adds depth and a playful edge without overwhelming the space.’

4. Edit what’s on show

Of course, the ultimate budget idea is one that requires spending no money at all. And you can indeed update your home completely for free by just working with what you already have – and getting rid of any excess as I’m sure there are some things that need decluttering come January.

‘One of the most budget-friendly ways to refresh your home in January is simply to edit what you already have,’ says Lucy Van der Gucht, London-based interior designer. ‘It’s tempting to buy new items when looking for a refresh but by removing around a third of what’s on display this allows the remaining pieces to breathe and feel more considered. When shelves and surfaces are styled with intention rather than filled, a home instantly feels calmer, more contemporary and quietly luxurious, all without spending anything.’

5. Mix things up with new lampshades

Similarly to giving your best sofa and/or bed a seasonal update with a change of cushions and throws, you can do the same with your lighting by simply swapping out the shades on your lamps.

‘Updating lampshades on existing lamps will give your lighting a whole new look, working to soften or liven up the glow depending on the colours, patterns and prints you choose,’ Emma at Kelling Designs recommends.

6. Rethink your art display

Rethinking your art display doesn’t mean getting rid of all of your current artwork and buying new ones to replace them. It’s more similar to editing your shelves and what you have on display in the rest of your home.

‘Changing up your artworks and prints on the walls is one of my favourite, affordable moves. Whether you're rotating pieces you already own from room to room, reframing them or creating a gallery grouping of recent finds, you can really add wow-factor with minimal cost,’ Emma from Kelling Designs explains.

7. Rearrange your furniture

The benefit of giving your home a reshuffle also applies to the biggest pieces in your home – your furniture. And changing up a room’s layout can have the biggest impact of all.

‘Rearranging furniture is another underrated tool. Changing the orientation of a sofa, moving an armchair closer to the window, or rethinking how a room is zoned can completely shift how it feels, without spending a pound. I often say to clients that if you haven’t moved your furniture in a few years, your room probably isn’t working as hard as it could,’ Gemma at Ankka says.

Finally, Gemma concludes, ‘I think of a new year refresh as setting an intention for how I want my home to support me. Calm, ease, warmth, clarity. When those things are in place, the space feels renewed. A good refresh shouldn’t feel like a shopping list, it should feel like a reset.’