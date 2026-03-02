It’s that exciting time of year when the sun starts shining again, and we start thinking about making the most of our gardens again. Now is the time to invest and upgrade your garden furniture, and I’ve spotted the most stylish new set from Habitat - the Global Accent Chair and Footstool (£120) .

If you want stylish, yet affordable, practical seating, Habitat is one of the best places to shop for garden furniture . And this stylish new accent chair and footstool is one of the best-looking examples from the supermarket brand’s latest spring/ summer range.

Combining a delightful curved shape and natural rattan weave, this boho-style chair has so much visual appeal. But I also argue it’s great for adding some comfort to your garden seating ideas .

Habitat Habitat Global Accent Chair and Footstool - Natural £50 at Habitat This set is striking and for just £120, is an amazing deal - it looks way more expensive.

One of the best things about having a garden (and the thing I miss most now living in a flat) is having somewhere to escape to. A book in hand, the sun on your face and the sounds of birds tweeting in the background is a wonderful way to unwind.

This stylish accent chair lends itself perfectly to rest. As it’s just one chair and a footstool, I like the idea of setting up an outdoor reading nook, somewhere to go and relax by yourself.

You can literally put your feet up and enjoy some time to yourself. Although if you’re not as antisocial as I am, it’s also a lovely idea to invest in two chairs and create a seating area for you and a partner, or use it as an accent chair to complement your existing outdoor seating ideas.

One thing that really stood out to me was the intricate woven design of the chair and stool. Its rattan weave is incredibly intricate, giving the stool an artisan-look that looks more expensive than its £120 price tag.

The chair has a gentle, curved seat in keeping with the retro 70s-inspired furniture trend, which is still a huge home decor trend this season. The frame is made from steel, and the rattan used is weather-proof, so you don’t have to worry about sun damage or rain ruining it. The footstool slots under the chair, for easy storage, too.

This isn't the only gem hiding in Habitat's new garden furniture range right now. Here are three more Habitat top picks that are setting the garden furniture trends for this year.

Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Jackfruit Print £30 at Habitat You definitely need a parasol to provide shade during summer. This one is so stylish. Habitat Habitat Eden 2 Seater Metal Bistro Set £65 at Habitat This colourful bistro set has been decked out in a gorgeous terracotta shade, one of this years most popular colour trends. Habitat Habitat Scoop 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set - Green £180 at Habitat If comfort is a priority for you, don't these scoop chairs look divine? The green colourway is ideal for hiding them away in a suntrap amongst the flowerbeds.

I can imagine that when the weather truly picks up, this set will fly off the shelves. So, pick it up now to avoid disappointment.