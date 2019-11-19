Second only to space, natural light is a hugely important feature to modern homes. It has the power to lift our mood, makes us happier and more productive, and even helps us sleep better come bedtime. No wonder more of us are opting to scale up our glazing with the likes of bi-folds, French windows, skylights and floor-to-ceiling Critall-style frames.

The only problem? Off the peg window dressings rarely fit those vast expanses of glass.

Happily, Blinds 2go and its sister site Curtains 2go are embracing the ‘big is beautiful’ mantra with a huge selection of made-to-measure curtains and blinds that will fit your windows perfectly.

Not only that, they offer more than just your standard roller blinds and pinch-pleat curtains (though they have those, too). With everything from voiles to clever shutters, there’s a new and original solution for every home.

1. Fill your frames with drop-dead gorgeous Roman blinds

For a clean, chic way to dress large period windows, you can’t go wrong with Roman blinds. Take the traditional-meets-modern approach further by picking a contemporary print, such as this uplifting and tropical palm-fronds design.

It’s just one of the hundreds of fabulous designer fabrics available in the Blinds 2go and curtains 2go collection, which incorporates everything from trailing leaves to blooming florals. Your fabric options are also plentiful, whether you prefer opulent faux silks or natural linen textures.

Printed patterns start from just £21.15 for Roman blinds and £25.15 for roller blinds.

Enquire online: Kentia Linen Leaf Roman blinds, from £23.25, Blinds 2go

2. Choose voile and don’t spoil the view

When you have large windows offering a stunning view, the last thing you want to do is cover them up. And that’s where voile comes into its own. Simple, sophisticated and stylish, it offers privacy while still letting in light and a softened version of your vista.

Made to measure and delivered to your door, complete with their very own track, they’re an incredibly cost-effective solution, suitable for windows up to 5m wide, with a drop of up to 3.5m.

Enquire online: Thorens Voile Smoke Wave Curtains, from £88.45, Curtains 2Go

3. Bring the drama with dark Venetian blinds

Venetian blinds haven’t always had the best of reputations. But if you thought they were a drab or dated window option, think again! Blinds 2go has completely reinvented them as a dark and dramatic treatment – the perfect foil to on-trend inky blue, emerald green or charcoal walls.

Constructed from solid basswood slats, kiln dried for long-lasting durability, this stunning blind looks hardy and practical. It combines that with a stylish and contemporary finish that’s both fashionable and versatile.

Enquire online: Metropolitan Dark Slate & Raven Wood venetian blinds, from £18.15, Blinds 2go

4. Keep your cool with pleated blinds

We all know the difference a light-filled conservatory can make to your home. And if you have one, you’ll naturally want window dressings that are as stylish as the rest of the interior.

Blinds 2go’s PerfectFIT DuoLight blinds are the ultimate conservatory window solution. Available for windows with up to a 2.1m drop, these blinds are super easy to fit – you don’t even need a drill. Just slot them into your existing window frames.

They’re clever, too, reflecting the heat when it’s sunny and trapping the heat to negate the draughts that large windows can create. Never again will your conservatory feel too hot in summer or ice-cold in winter, and instead you’ll have a room that’s cosy and comfortable all year round.

Enquire online: PerfectFIT DuoLight Anthracite Thermal blind, from £20.76, Blinds 2go

5. Make a grand statement with floor-to-ceiling curtains

While tall ceilings may seem a blessing, their equally tall windows can be awkward to dress. But not when you pick a made-to-measure option. It’s the only way to guarantee the bottom of your curtains will just skirt the floor and your blinds won’t let light seep in from the edges – the last thing you want, especially in a bedroom.

And with Curtains 2go, the options are surprisingly affordable – expect to pay from £26.95 for patterned curtains with plains available from as little as £23.95.

Enquire online: Foxglove Linen Rose Blush Curtains, from £33.25, Curtains 2go

6. Combine design heritage and privacy with shutters

If you’ve been coveting your neighbour’s plantation shutters, but thought they were out of your price range or simply too small to fit your windows, we suggest you check out the Blinds 2go range. Not only are they available in sizes of up to 2.1m high, they also cost less than you might expect.

The beautifully crafted shutters are made from advanced polymer, which means they’re lightweight and easy to care for. In fact, they are waterproof, which means you’ll have no issues in fitting them into kitchens and bathrooms, while in bedrooms and street-facing windows they offer the perfect balance of privacy, light control and kerb appeal.

Enquire online: San Jose Brilliant White Shutter Blind, from £73.15, Blinds 2go

We think you’re going to love Blinds 2go’s convenience, choice and value – not to mention the top quality and service. You can even test them for yourself by trying out the brilliant free sample ordering process, where swatches are delivered the same day by First Class post. Just visit Blinds-2go.co.uk or Curtains-2go.co.uk.

