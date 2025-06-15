These are the 3 wall colours to avoid if you have a green kitchen – and the expert-approved shades to try instead

Picking colours for any room of your house can be tricky enough, but when you need to think about other elements of the room like furniture, flooring or appliances, it can send your decision making into overdrive.

Green kitchen ideas are one of the most popular kitchen colour schemes of 2025 and with good reason. Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director & Colour Expert at Dulux, explains, ‘Green is nature’s neutral. It connects us to the outdoors, making us feel grounded and calm- two things we all crave more of in busy spaces like the kitchen.'

But if you've opted for green cabinets in your kitchen, what colour do you go for on the walls? We've asked some of the experts exactly what colours won't go with green cabinets, and which shades they'd recommend using instead, so you can avoid any major paint mistakes, when it comes to decorating your kitchen.

1. Grey

(Image credit: Pooky)

In most rooms of the house, grey is often heralded as a safe neutral that isn't as boring as white. But this is not the case when paired with green kitchen cabinets.

Marianne advises, ‘Green can be a wonderfully adaptable hue, but it’s important to be mindful of the undertones in both your green cabinetry and the colours you use around it. Some combinations can feel jarring rather than harmonious.'

'I tend to steer away from overly cool greys or harsh whites on the walls when you have green cabinets, particularly if you’re using a warmer or more muted green. These cooler tones can make the green look dull or clash with its natural richness.'

Tony Collier, kitchen category manager at Wickes agrees, adding, 'While once a popular kitchen trend, try to avoid pairing green kitchen cabinets with stark whites or cold greys, which can create a jarring contrast and detract from the overall aesthetic.'

What to try instead: Warm neutrals

(Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Craig)

Choosing soft, warm neutral shades instead, will avoid the starkness that cool grey and bright white shades can conjure, plus they'll help warm up your kitchen space too.

Marianne comments, 'For a beautifully balanced look, I love pairing green kitchen cabinets with warm, earthy neutrals on the walls, think soft greys and beiges - cleverly named greiges - and gentle stone tones, like Egyptian Cotton or Summer Linen'.

But if you're after a fresher background to sit alongside your green kitchen cabinets, Anjelica Delfino, interiors expert at Craig & Rose advises, 'If you prefer a simpler palette without adding more colour, warm whites are a perfect pair for greens.'

'They provide a fresh, clean backdrop that highlights the green cabinetry without competing with it, helping even a small kitchen space feel bright, balanced, and welcoming.'

COAT PAINT Pampas Flat Matt Emulsion £56 for 2.5L at COAT This off-white shade feels organic and timeless and will easily hide any imperfections on your walls.

2. Red

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Another shade our experts agree should be steered clear of when pairing with green kitchen cabinets, is red.

Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International), Benjamin Moore says, 'Green is a hugely versatile colour. It can add energy to a space as well as offering a sense of grounding due to its connection to nature - making it the perfect backdrop for the heart of the home, the kitchen.'

'But when it comes to colour combinations for green - the mix of red and green can often be overstimulating, due to these colours being on the opposite sides of the colour wheel.'

Marianne adds, 'Another shade to be careful with when combining with green kitchen cabinets, is bright primary red. While red and green are complementary colours on the colour wheel, using strong versions of both can feel a little too festive for all year-round!'

While we're not totally sold on the idea that 'red and green should never been seen', unless you want your kitchen to have a seasonal 'Jolly Holly' feel to it, red is perhaps best avoided in this instance.

What to try instead: Pale pink

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

While reds provide too sharp a contrast, pink is a much more pleasing pairing for green kitchen cabinets. Pink kitchen ideas are ideal if you want to bring some fun and frivolity to your home, but pairing green cabinets with this sweet shade will look sophisticated too.

Helen says, 'As an alternative to reds, soft pastels such as pale pink work well to elevate green, giving the scheme energy, and creating a look that is fresh and optimistic.'

Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr says, ' A great way to update a green kitchen is to pair it with complementary hues that are a little more playful than the traditional creams and whites. Consider painting the walls in a blush or dusty pink; the warmth of pink complements the earthy quality of green, adding a contemporary touch to a more traditional scheme. When used correctly, sage and pink can breathe life into the heart of the home.'

Craig & Rose Alhambra Stone £45 for 2.5L at Craig & Rose A pink to make the boys wink, this sweet shade is dubbed as 'liquid sunset'.

3. Yellow

(Image credit: Carpetright)

While we know butter yellow kitchens are a hot topic at the moment, that's not to say the shade should be used with green kitchen cabinets, as Rob explains.

'Everyone’s talking about ‘Butter Yellow’ at the moment - but it’s hard to use in kitchen. Yellow in the wrong space, like a dim or a north-facing space, can actually look cool and quite bleak, especially when used alongside green kitchen cabinets.'

'Try shades Arctic Roll and Big Hoops, which are more burnt, with warm, ochre undertones, making them much easier to use.'

Marianne adds, 'Bold yellow on the walls is another combination to approach with care. Vibrant yellow and green will both be competing for attention, which can make the space feel a little too lively and unbalanced. If you’re drawn to yellow - and it can be such a joyful colour - it works beautifully in smaller touches, like accessories, lighting or decorative pieces, where it lifts the scheme without overwhelming your lovely green cabinetry.'

What to try instead: Green

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

It might sound obvious, but one of the best colours to pair with green kitchen cabinets, is green! It's a timeless yet contemporary choice and leans into the colour drenching trend that still captivates the interiors industry.

Anjelica comments, 'All green kitchens remain a top choice because they feel confident, calming and stylish. At Craig & Rose, shades like Tapestry Green, Olive Laque and Deep Adam Green are popular for their versatility, working well in both classic and modern kitchens.'

Finally Tony adds, 'While deep emerald or olive greens evoke a sense of luxury, lighter pastel sage shades, such as Subtle Sage from the Kimberley Walsh paint collection at Wickes, create an uplifting and inviting atmosphere, especially when combined with kitchen cabinets painted in a complimenting green.'

Farrow & Ball Pea Green estate emulsion from £57.50 for 2.5L at Farrow & Ball From the F&B archive, this shade of green will bring an uplighting vibe to your kitchen, especially if you drench the whole room in it!

So which colour do you think will go best with your green kitchen cabinets?