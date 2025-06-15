How high can a garden fence be? The legal limit and the £2,500 fine you risk if you get it wrong

Do you know how high your garden fence is? Probably not, right? But you might want to get your measuring tape as experts have revealed there is a legal limit as to how high your garden fence can be - and flaunting the rules could land you with a fine of up to £20,000.

The best garden fence ideas will give your garden both privacy and style. It can be tempting to build your fence up and keep noisy neighbours away, especially if you live in a busy area, but with rules for both your front and back garden, you want to avoid making this garden mistake .

Garden experts say your garden fence should not be any taller than two meters, or you risk being fined by the council. This is everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

How high can a garden fence be?

‘The legal height of a fence in the UK depends on its location and the type of property. For gardens that are not at the front of the house, you’re allowed to have a fence up to 6.6 feet tall. This includes any decorative elements or additions on top of the fence,’ says Dave Sayce, co-founder and managing director of Compare My Move .

‘However, if the fence is in your front garden or borders a public road, the maximum legal height is reduced to 3.3 feet. There may also be additional restrictions if your property is a listed building or located in a conservation area.’

This means while your back garden fence can’t be any higher than two meters, your front garden fence shouldn’t be any higher than one meter. This is because a higher fence can impact road visibility or the aesthetics of your neighbour. After all, the right garden fence colour can boost your home’s value , so maintaining its curb appeal is important.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

What are the consequences of having too high a fence?

If your fence is exceeding two meters then you will need to take it down and fit a fence of the correct height.

‘If your fence is found to be too high, the consequences can be pricey, although if initial advisories are followed, you should be able to avoid this. You may be ordered to reduce your fence's height or remove it entirely,’ says Luke Dejahang, Director at Crown Pavilions .

‘If you are non-compliant in reducing your fence height, you could be fined £2,500 under the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015.’

If you continue to be non-compliant, you could face a £20,000 fine from the magistrates. However, if you’re looking for privacy, hedges have no legal height limitation.

‘There is no official height limit for hedges, regardless of where they are on your property. However, local councils do have the authority to intervene if they consider a hedge to be excessively high, and they may issue a notice requiring it to be trimmed,’ says Dave.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Make your garden private

If it is privacy you're after, these features can help.

Papillon Papillon Bamboo Slat Natural Garden Fence Screening Roll £24.99 at Amazon A privacy screen will cover any gaps in your fencing and stop people peeking through. B&Q Green Pine Trellis (w)60cm X (h)180cm £32 at B&Q You could also add a trellis to your fance to grow and abundance of beautiful flowers that not only stop people looking in, but makes your garden look stunning. B&Q 25 X Buxus Sempervirens - Evergreen Box Hedge Shrubs £54.99 at B&Q There is no legal limit on the height of hedges in the UK - just keep it trimmed and neat - so why not swap your picket fence for a pretty hedgerow?

Now you know the official height, is your fence too high? Or have you got it just right?