I'm a kitchen editor, and these are my favourite colourful kitchen buys that will boost your mood this January – in the 4 happiest shades

It's that time of year when the festive period is well and truly over, leaving us to face the dreary January days. Blue skies are rare, so it's up to us to bring colour into our homes, and more importantly, our kitchens.

Mood-boosting kitchen colours are the easiest way to do so. Paint has powerful properties, transforming how inviting, bright, and uplifting your cooking space looks and feels, however, a full DIY project is likely the last thing on your New Year's agenda. Instead, I'm turning to small decorative accessories and investment kitchen tools that will add a burst of joy to my kitchen with minimal effort.

If you're committed to sorting out your kitchen storage for good this year, this delicious yellow glass-fronted cabinet from Mustard Made has caught my eye. And for a treat yourself moment, a fun lamp like this pale blue bobbin lamp from Addison Ross will brighten your worktops in more ways than one.

As a Kitchen Editor, one of the best parts of my job is getting a glimpse into the colours that are trending, and learning why that is. Some of the most popular kitchen colour schemes for 2026 are pale pink (a new neutral), butter yellow and of course, earthy shades of green and blue. Luckily, according to kitchen pros, they're also some of the most mood-boosting shades you could choose; colours that instantly spark joy and will brighten up the dreariest of dark winter mornings.

I'm finding it hard to resist adding all of these fun goodies to my basket, but if I had to choose a few, I'd definitely prioritise the beautiful pink artwork from John Lewis in a bid to brighten up the walls in my (very white) kitchen. Whether you're opting for a practical kitchen appliance or decor for open shelving, it could be the New Year's pick me up you need.