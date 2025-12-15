Right in time for Christmas, a selection of stunning new home buys has landed in the John Lewis x Sanderson collection , and I think they make perfect last-minute Christmas gifts.

There’s no disputing that the John Lewis x Sanderson collection is a big deal. Sanderson, the British heritage brand famed for its fabrics and wallpapers, has partnered with the department store giant to produce beautifully patterned homeware over the past year.

While before, we were mightily impressed by Etheridge Pinetum Stripe Accent Chair (£849) and Islington Pinetum Stripe Large 3 Seater Sofa (£2,549) , the latest drop features smaller, far more affordable pieces of home decor , which I believe should be added straight to your Christmas wishlist .

My highlight from the latest drop is the Stapleton Park Drum Lampshade (£50) , which can be used as a ceiling light or lamp. The striking print comes straight from the Sanderson archive. The Stapleton Park print was first launched in 1990 and designed by Pat Etheridge. It depicts a large-scale floral bouquet in English garden style, featuring an array of roses, cornflowers, foxgloves and hydrangeas, complete with trailing stems and foliage.

The overall look is quintessentially British and very charming, giving it a timeless edge. Plus, its warm red, pink and green shades are wonderfully cosy, making this lamp shade a perfect accompaniment to winter nights.

And if you’re still looking for inspo, these are the six pieces I recommend from the latest collection.

The John Lewis x Sanderson collection looks thoughtful and considered, making it the perfect gift to yourself or a loved one this Christmas.

