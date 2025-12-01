I'm Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief and these are my top 20 Christmas gifts for under £20 – my fave stocking fillers and low-cost style buys

It's that time of year when the reality of how many people I actually have to buy Christmas presents for is hitting home hard, and I need to find creative ways to stay within budget and not let costs spiral out of control. Every year, there are lots of extra gifts to factor in – from my work Secret Santa (I'm thinking the matcha whisk for my matcha-obsessed team mates), to little buys for a friendmas dinner. I also have two hard-to-please teens in my house, so I'm always on the hunt for wow stocking fillers (my daughter would love this cute little trinket dish from Anthropologie).

Being Editor-in-Chief at Ideal Home, one of the best things about my job is that I get to browse gorgeous homeware day in and day out. I also know exactly which brands to hit up for stylish buys that look way more expensive than their price tag.

Nothing on my list of stylish treats is going to cost more than £20, and there are low-cost gems like this fab monogram candle from Next for as little as £5. My advice? Sit down with a cuppa (or if you're anything like me, a sherry!) and blitz your list in one go now, in plenty of time for all the social events in your diary on the build-up to the big day itself.

Have you bagged the perfect something for someone special from this round up? Or have you spotted something that's actually gone onto your very own wish list this year? No judgement here – I'm definitely finding it hard to resist treating myself whilst shopping for everyone else. Maybe I'll be sneaking some extra gifts to me under the tree...

