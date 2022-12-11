Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge shares 5 things no bar cart should be without

Angel Strawbridge from Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau is no stranger to hosting, so we can definitely learn a thing or two from her as the festive season creeps up on us. If you're looking for a way to spruce up your Christmas party ideas, setting up a bar cart for the festivities is something we're sure your guests will thank you for.

We asked the Escape to the Chateau star for her top tips in styling a bar cart to perfection, just in time for those seasonal cocktails. Whatever your budget or preference, she reveals quick fixes as well as opportunities to get stuck in with a little DIY.

(Image credit: The Chateau TV)

Angel Strawbridge's 5 tips for styling a bar cart to perfection

1. Paint it your favourite colour

Angel begins by saying that sometimes you may end up with a bar cart that isn't quite your fancy with its style and colour, but she lets us in on quick DIY fixes to style it to your version of perfection. 'Getting one, sanding it down, painting it up that favourite colour using a spray so you get that lovely finish on it.'

(Image credit: Dobbies)

2. Make it personal to you

'Decoupage or do something that means something,' says Angel. 'We did one on the make-do and mends where she included pictures of her grandma so there was a link to her family. So when she put everything on, the bar cart meant something to her.'

'Do the colours you want, but put something that is meaningful – pictures from the kids, or something that is a special date. Just that little something.'

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

3. Decorate it with plants

We love adding a bit of greenery to any space as much as the next person, and Angel agrees. 'Always put a floor plant or a little something. A nice draping ivy.' Choosing to decorate with house plants is always a solid way to spruce any space up.

(Image credit: Future Plc/Tim Young)

4. Consider opting for a taller trolley

Bar carts are a guaranteed way to generate a hot spot for guests at your gatherings, so it's important to consider everyone's convenience and comfort.

Angel advises going for a bar cart that's at a comfortable height for the average person. 'They become the central place of where you're going to be,' so the last thing you want is to 'always feel like you're leaning down all the time,' she warns.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Talbot)

5. Use elegant glasses and decanters

Angel is keen to encourage decorating a bar cart with quality glassware. 'It can be eclectic, old martini glasses,' she says. 'You don't have to use all of them, it's all about the ceremony isn't it of going to a trolley, taking the things out of different places. Maybe you'll use it once a month or once a week, but it's still there to make you happy.'

Angel says that there are 'so many lovely glass decanters' out there that are 'going to last,' so it's worth looking around for what will fit your fancy. 'Again, it's that ceremony. Having a decanter of whisky, pouring it into a lovely glass. It's like having tea out of a china teacup.'

(Image credit: The Chateau TV)

Will you be trying any of these out this hosting season?