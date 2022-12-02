The £1 artificial Christmas tree hack to transform your 'boring looking' tree
This TikTok hack shows you how to spruce up your tree for the festive season
Christmas trees are finally going up for the festive season, but even those who have the best artificial Christmas tree might find themselves wanting to add a little extra this year – and all you need? Snow spray. Yes, fake snow in a can. We already love the sound of it.
Christmas tree snow spray hack
TikTok user, @everything_tidy (opens in new tab), has grown a large following of over one million by posting her clever cleaning and organisation tips and tricks on the social media platform. In a recent TikTok video (opens in new tab), she shows us 'how to spruce up your boring looking tree' using a £1 can of snow spray that she purchased from B&M.
The TikTok shows her spraying the plain artificial Christmas tree in small bursts across sections until the whole tree is evenly dusted in the snow spray. The end result is a snowy Christmas tree that looks like it was taken straight from a winter wonderland.
@everything_tidy (opens in new tab) ♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! - Dean Martin (opens in new tab)
Fans of the Christmas tree hack commented on this simple budget Christmas decorating idea, saying 'I should of thought of this before spending a fortune on one already done 😳' while another said they were 'most deffo doing this.'
The TikToker also confirmed that the snow spray lasts on the tree 'until you wipe it off', so you won't have to worry about your tree looking a little limp as the festive period goes by.
We couldn't find the exact snow spray used in the video, but this snow spray from The Range available for £1.29 (opens in new tab) appears to tick all the same boxes – the catch is that you just have to go in-store to nab one. However, if you aren't in the mood to leave the house, Wilko is also selling snow spray for a slightly higher price of £2.75 on their website (opens in new tab).
Oh, and an added bonus is that this hack will make it seem like you have two trees you rotate between every year (how fancy of you) because the snow spray also comes off as easily as it goes on. Just simply wipe it off and your tree will look good as new. That's a win in our books.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
