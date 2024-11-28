This is the Christmas decor trend to avoid if you like cleaning - it could even damage your windows experts say

Artificial snow spray is one of the easiest ways to turn your windows into a beautifully festive winter wonderland, especially when the weather is not playing ball. But is the beautiful frosted effect a festive faux pas we should be avoiding?

Typically costing less than £10, artificial snow spray may seem like a great idea for your budget Christmas decorating ideas . However, cleaning experts have warned while faux snow is easy on the eye, it’s not easy to clean and you may find yourself lumbered with an unpleasant cleaning job come the new year.

Researching Pinterest trends, retailer Online Carpets found artificial snow spray was the trend to avoid if you weren’t a fan of cleaning - but what makes it so bad?

The problem with artificial snow spray

‘Spray snow is a quick and easy way to add a festive touch to your windows. Application is easy and you can create anything from just snowflakes to intricate winter landscapes on your windowpanes,’ starts Isaac Martin, window painting expert at Window Spraying .

‘However, whereas spray snow is relatively easy to apply, its cleaning is the opposite of easy, especially if left on for long periods of time or the moment it seeps into the cracks.

‘Types of spray snow, especially those kinds with strongly adhesive properties, could damage window surfaces, especially older or delicate glass. Once applied, spray snow is generally difficult to reuse without affecting its appearance.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

What types of windows are most at risk?

The impact of artificial snow spray depends on the type of window you have. ‘Glass and plastic surfaces are typically safer options for snow spray application because they are non-porous and easier to clean. However, intricate designs or textures on these surfaces, such as etched glass or detailed plastic mouldings, can trap the spray particles. This can result in uneven appearances and make cleanup more challenging,’ warns Sam Deeble, Furniture Expert at Woods Furniture .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You should also avoid using it on wooden window panels or old windows.

‘Spray snow should not be used on antique or vintage windows due to the delicacy of the glass. Also, windows coated with lead-based paint must also be avoided to prevent the cleaning from chafing the paint and releasing hazardous lead particles into the air,’ says Isaac.

‘Special coatings or films applied to windows may be sensitive to chemicals and could be damaged by spraying snow or cleaning products. Lastly, though generally harmless on the glass, spray snow must be kept off the wood frames, where it is normally quite hard to remove and might damage the wood.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

How to clean artificial snow spray

While the product itself won’t necessarily damage the glass of your window, scrubbing or using abrasive cleaning products may scratch the glass as you struggle to remove the artificial snow spray.

When cleaning snow spray from glass try to avoid hard scrubbing which may scratch the grass. Instead, spray the glass with glass cleaner, allowing the liquid to settle on the glass for 30 seconds. Then using a soft cloth, rub in a circular motion, loosening the fake snow. You could also use a plastic squeegee and warm soapy water to loosen the snow.

You don’t have to be completely put off by snow spray, however.

‘When applying snow spray, buy the kind specifically for window decoration. This will cause less harm to the glass and is easy to clean up. Avoid spraying snow that contains strong adhesives, as these can be hard to remove and leave a residue,’ Isaac recommends.

Artificial snow spray alternatives

Aneco 270 Pieces Large Christmas Tree Window Clings £11.99 at Amazon Instead of using artificial snow spray, try using stickers to get the same effect. These can be easily removed and even reused the following year. Jsdoin Christmas Led Stars Curtain Lights £15.99 at Amazon Add a warm ambience to your home by adding these festive LED lights to your windowsill. 6 Pack Mix Tissue Paper Snowflake £4.39 at Amazon Paper snowflakes have a nostalgic feel that will make your festive decorations feel far more homely - plus paper is less mess!

If you love the look of artificial snow, don’t worry, you can still use it - just ensure you buy window-safe faux snow and be prepared for a bit of elbow grease when it comes to cleaning it off.