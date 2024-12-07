These 5 things always make Christmas wrapping easier and quicker – I won't wrap without them!

Let me begin by saying that I love Christmas. Aside from the big day itself, the part I love the most is the slow build-up - the dark afternoons and twinkling lights, the tree decorating, and the gift planning and present wrapping.



Wrapping Christmas presents has become one of my favourite tasks. Some Christmases ago, I started compiling a large collection of ribbon and wrapping paper which I add to throughout the year, little and often, so by the time Christmas comes around, I have a whole new selection to choose from.



I wrap over time, too. Past experiences of me holed up in a bedroom on Christmas Eve wrapping for hours on end, shouting at anyone who might approach the closed door has taught me to wrap presents as and when I buy them in November and December, or when I have time to do it.



Now, while my wrapped presents are decorated, they are never overtly so. I neither have the patience or time to spend crafting unique designs that are torn to shreds seconds after you give the recipient the gift.

However they do look like great (if I do say so myself) and yet, I really haven't spent that much time or effort to make them look good. That's where my Christmas wrapping essentials kit comes in....

Christmas wrapping essentials

So as a seasoned seasonal wrapper, I figure it's only fair to pass on the bit of advice and essential pieces of kit that make the whole experience a lot more enjoyable.

1. Wrapping paper

When talking gift wrapping ideas, the obvious place to start would be with wrapping paper. Personally, I'm not that fussed with Christmas-specific wrap. Every year brings plenty of birthdays and celebrations that require gifts and having a large collection of festive wrap that you can't use year-round seems a bit silly.



So while I do buy the odd roll of Christmas-themed wrap each year, I usually it up quickly and move onto year-round wrapping paper. Brown kraft paper, for starters. It's cheap as chips, thick (so won't rip very easily) and you get loads on a roll. It also makes the perfect neutral background for any decorative flourish you might add.

Look for wrapping paper with stripes or spots, in bright colours or monochrome, gender and age-neutral designs that are simple and graphic and can be personalised by your choice of ribbon or decoration.

2. Wrap cutter

If you've ever tried to cut wrapping paper in a straight line without ripping or bunching the paper, you'll appreciate these handy gadgets.

Simply slide the plastic tube onto your roll of paper at the bottom, then feed the paper into the blade area and, while holding onto the end you're cutting, gently pull the tube upwards to make a clean and straight cut. With a bit of practice, you'll be churning out the cut-to measure sheets in no time.

3. On-hand tape dispensers

Let's be clear, I love present wrapping but it's the actual decorating of the presents that I truly love. The act of wrapping... not so much. So anything that speeds up this part is very welcome.

These hand-on dispensers are so easy to use and allow you to be far more dexterous when wrapping. The dispenser sits on a stem that you slide between your fingers, then curls around the back of the two adjacent fingers keeping it in place.

This, crucially, allows you to use both hands when wrapping - your tape hand can hold the paper down while you use your other hand to remove a piece of tape and stick it down. Genius.

4. Plain labels & a craft punch

A label has one job which to say who the gift is for and who it's from. So again, I always go back to basics and keep it simple.

So I use recycled craft paper luggage tags which I decorate using a snowflake-shaped hole punch. Mine is an old one from Hobbycraft that's no longer available but you can find a similar one, as well as a wide selection of other craft punches at Hobbycraft.

5. Ribbon (and more)

Once everything's wrapped and you have your label ready to go, it's time to tie it all in a bow. Admittedly ribbons and decorative string aren't cheap and they may seem like a big upfront expense, but I use and reuse the same ribbons year after year. Just gather them up after all the presents have been unwrapped, roll them up, and stash them away for their next use.

And for the final flourish, I always add a little extra decorative touch to the ribbon. A foraged bunch of leaves or berries, a teeny mushroom decoration from Hobbycraft, an inexpensive Christmas decoration, and so on...



So what are you waiting for? Grab yourself a bit of peace and quiet, cue up Michael Bublé and get wrapping!