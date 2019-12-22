Brown paper wrapping ideas for Christmas – ways to use kraft paper for the prettiest presents

Brown paper packages tied up with string are definitely one of our favourite things at Ideal Home, especially at Christmas time. It’s a timeless gift wrapping look – and one that’s not expensive to achieve.

It also seems to be growing in popularity. Hobbycraft has seen sales of Kraft brown paper rise by 69 per cent in this year’s run-up to Christmas, and searches for ‘brown paper’ on its website are also up 82 per cent.

‘This year we have seen a huge increase in the demand for eco-friendly alternative options, as customers shy away from ready-made gift wrap featuring non-biodegradable foil and wrap finishes,’ says Katherine Paterson, Customer Director.

With a little creative thinking, kraft paper can be made to look extra special, as the following ideas prove. Special thanks to our friends at Hobbycraft for coming up with some of these genius embellishments…

Brown paper wrapping ideas

1. Create your own Rudolph

For this you’ll need a packet of goggly eyes (or draw your own on circles of white paper), some dark brown card and a red pom-pom to supplement your kraft paper. It’s a simple but effective transformation that kids will love!

2. Go dotty with buttons

A combination of tissue paper circles and buttons in different sizes has been used to create this simple but fun wrapping. Not just good for Christmas, it’s an easy way to jazz up kraft paper for birthdays, too.

3. Stick on a pompom… or twenty

Tiny pom-poms – available at Hobbycraft – create 3D wrapping paper the looks like it’s been left out in the snow. Scraps of string in brown, as well as Christmassy red and green is a rustic yet festive finishing touch.

4. Raffia rocks

Rustic raffia is the perfect partner for brown paper wrapping. But up your presentation game by adding a few extra embellishments. Pine cones are beautifully in keeping with the natural aesthetic. Or for more glamour, add a few wooden stars.

It’s time to get ‘krafty’! And merry Christmas…