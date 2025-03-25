Butter yellow is everywhere right now - but these are the colours you should never pair with it, according to paint experts
Butter yellow is a wonderful choice for creating a warm and welcoming space - but pairing it with these colours can have the opposite effect
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you’ll already be aware of the butter-yellow trend which is sweeping both the interiors and fashion world. A gorgeous rich hue, it’s easy to see why this shade is so popular - but paint experts say these are the three colours you should never pair with butter yellow.
Butter yellow is the paint trend we’ve been melting for since it first appeared in 2024. It first sprang up on runways last year, before filtering into kitchen colour trends and then when Timothée Chalamet wore the now infamous butter yellow Givenchy Oscar’s suit, it’s become the 'it' colour of 2025 in fashion and interiors.
Within your home, butter yellow has surged in popularity due to its ability to warm and brighten a space.
But if you’re looking to introduce this joyous shade into your home, paint experts say these are the three colours you should never pair with butter yellow.
1. Cool-toned grey
While there are plenty of grey living room ideas, you should steer clear of using them within proximity of butter yellow. This is largely because cool-tone greys will wash out the vibrancy of your butter yellows.
‘The contrast between these colours is too harsh, and butter yellow can be overwhelmed and visually dampened, creating an unflattering and unharmonious aesthetic,’ explains Paulina Wojas, Interior Designer at Stunning Chairs.
Grey’s with cool undertones in particular will make your room feel cold when paired with butter yellow. Instead choose shades with warmer undertones.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
2. Neon's and highly-saturated colours
‘The colours to avoid pairing butter yellow with would be neon or highly saturated colours such as bright greens, electric blues or hot pinks. These tones can overwhelm the subtle warmth of butter yellow, creating a really jarring contrast,’ says Anna Hill, Brand Director and Colour Consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook.
While butter yellow is certainly a statement shade, you still want to avoid overpowering it. Neon and butter yellow compete for attention which can result in a look that is too busy and unbalanced.
3. Browns
Mocha mousse may be Pantone’s colour of the year but you should steer clear of using it with butter yellow.
‘Dark muted browns can dull the vibrancy of buttery yellow, making it appear more washed out instead of the soft, warm shade people love. Instead of complimenting its cosy nature, these tones can drain its warmth and make the space feel heavy,’ says Michael Rolland, Managing Director at The Paint Shed.
Browns and butter yellow are two of the biggest colour trends on this year’s colour palette - but if you want to embrace them you’ll have to pick one or the other unfortunately.
Shop the trend
Mushroom lamps are the lighting trend that won't quit and paired with soft butter yellow, the result is stunning.
Soft furnishings are a great way to embrace the trend if you don't want to make any big changes.
When paired with the right colours, butter yellow is perfect for creating a warm and welcoming space. But do you think there are any other shades we should avoid?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
My hay fever keeps me up all night, but this quiet air purifier has me sleeping like a baby — and it’s currently on sale for just £40
It's whisper-quiet and even comes with an aromatherapy function
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The 6 best cabinet styles for small kitchens – the stylish options that will create the illusion of a bigger space
Unlock the space-boosting potential of these stylish cabinet designs, perfect for compact kitchens
By Linda Clayton
-
6 things you should never throw out when decluttering a kitchen, according to professional organisers
Keep hold of these items to avoid decluttering regret
By Ciéra Cree