It's time to say goodbye to grey kitchen walls – paint experts say these 3 colours are best for an inviting cooking space

Grey has been a colour trend on the decline for some years now, but it can also be a safe option that feels easy to opt for when decorating your kitchen. A cooking space can be tricky to choose the right colour scheme for - you want it be inviting but also long-lasting, as redecorating is not top of anyone's priority list.

This is why advice from the experts is key to helping you make the right decision, and they declare that grey walls are out.

While grey might be a convenient choice for decorating the walls of neutral kitchen colour schemes, these three choices are guaranteed to give you a more on-trend look that will add some much-needed personality to a cooking space.

Are grey kitchen walls out of trend?

There's always a place for grey kitchen ideas, and it will never go out of style completely, but there are definitely other shades that are taking the limelight in 2025 and heading into 2026.

'Grey had its moment, but in recent years we’ve seen a clear shift towards warmer, richer tones that bring depth and personality to a kitchen,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'The issue with grey, particularly cooler greys, is that they can drain warmth from the space, especially in rooms that don’t get a lot of natural light. In a kitchen, where you want a sense of energy and comfort, that can leave the room feeling flat,' Richard adds.

A kitchen is a space where the whole family (and friends) gather, so turning to other shades with warm undertones will help to encourage an inviting atmosphere. Here are the three shades to try instead.

1. Choose earthier tones

A neutral colour palette will always be a solid choice for a cooking space. Whether you want to continue a pared-back look with light-toned cabinets or you want to add some brightness to dark cabinetry, light neutral walls will work with the design.

However, instead of cool-toned greys, earthy beige shades are having much more of a moment in 2025.

'One of the biggest reasons we’d say skip the grey is light,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

'Unless you’ve got lots of natural sunlight, grey can easily look dull or shadowy, and that’s not what you want when you’re making your morning coffee or hosting friends. It can really suck the warmth out of a space,'

'Instead, we’re encouraging people to try warmer neutrals or earthier tones that add comfort without overwhelming. Think: soft greiges like our Beige 02, pictured above.'

2. Give green a go

Green feels just as versatile as grey, and arguably has replaced it in terms of being the biggest kitchen trend.

Any shade of green will work well in a cooking space as it ties in the outside world, adding a down to earth touch that invigorates the space.

'We’re seeing clients lean into earthy neutrals, soft greens, and muddy blues, colours that still act as a subtle backdrop but add much more interest and warmth,' says Richard.

'These tones also work beautifully with the natural materials we tend to use, like timber and stone, and they evolve well as lighting changes throughout the day.'

Pair sage green walls with wooden or natural stone worktops, open shelving, and lots of rattan details for a complex and homely look.

3. Stick to fresh white

While not a groundbreaking kitchen wall colour idea, white is a fail safe, and there's more to it than meets the eye.

There are so many shades of white with different undertones that will effect the light distribution in your kitchen. If you have a south-facing kitchen, whites with blue or grey undertones will counteract the warmth of natural daylight. Alternatively, creamy-whites with warm undertones will be needed in dark rooms to cast a glow throughout the space.

You can't go wrong with white walls in a kitchen, particularly if you're choosing statement coloured cabinetry. Just make sure you choose the right shade by testing it out before going in with the roller.

Which alternative to grey are you choosing?