New research reveals the type of flooring than can add over £5k to your home

A study has revealed that herringbone flooring is the ultimate design trend for boosting your home's value. This most luxurious of wood flooring ideas is certainly an investment.

However, with its classic good looks that remind us of the kind of chic Parisian apartment Killing Eve's Villanelle would hole up in, it's no surprise that home buyers are willing to spend £5k more for it.

Herringbone floors add £5k to a home's value

The research by find-a-tradesperson platform Rated People (opens in new tab) analysed 800,000 home improvement jobs. It also looked at TikTok, Instagram and Google data to uncover the trends most likely to increase your home's value.

Rated People then interviewed over 2,000 potential property buyers, who revealed how much extra they’d pay for a property if it had these highly coveted home decor trends. Herringbone floors came out on top, followed by outdoor kitchens ideas, living walls, green kitchens and home offices.

Collectively, these five home trends will add £28,143 to a property’s value. 'Our priorities have been changing,' comments Adrienne Minster, CEO at Rated People. 'It’s no surprise that some of the things that have helped to enhance our lives like outdoor entertaining areas are now more valuable than ever.'

One priority that isn't changing is having a home with a classic yet contemporary design, which a gorgeous parquet floor certainly delivers. According to Rated People, herringbone floors have clocked up over 72 million views on TikTok as well as almost 100,000 hashtags on Instagram and 40,000 annual UK Google searches.

It was the most popular home improvement trend in the study and buyers said they would be happy to pay around £5,500 more for a home if it had a herringbone floor in its interior.

'Herringbone has become extremely popular over the last year,' comments Yolande Meyer, Purchasing Manager, Havwoods (opens in new tab). 'We will see this trend continue in 2022, especially in kitchens, bedrooms, and other spaces in the home.

'Whether the pattern is used as an accent floor or an entire area, this is the perfect way to get creative but still maintain that calm and relaxing atmosphere,' says Yolande.

Herringbone – so-called because of the way it resembles the bones of a herring fish skeleton – was even used by the Romans, as they realised it helped them to build stronger brick roads. As Yolande says, it offers the best of both worlds: a timeless look that brings a visually interesting geometric pattern to a space.