9 unexpected household items interior stylists are turning into Christmas decor - get a new look with things you already have

Planning a new Christmas decor scheme every year can be overwhelming, and the costs can quickly add up. However, at many of the Christmas shows I've attended this year, I've noticed that interior designers and stylists have been getting creative with turning household or kitchen items into decorations, many of which you probably already have at home.

Not only does this make use of items that you might already have but it's a smart budget Christmas decorating idea to get that designer look without the price tag. Plus getting creative with your decorations allows you to make those special memories that you don’t get when you simply buy the decor brand new.

To fuel your imagination, we spoke to several stylists for their tips on turning household items into your next wreath or Christmas tree decorating ideas.

1. Reuse leftover wallpaper

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

No matter how well we measure up a room, we always seem to end up with leftover wallpaper but there’s a way to use this to your advantage, says Jamie Wakins, Co-Founder of Divine Savages . He recommends ‘using leftover wallpaper to wrap gifts is both eco-friendly and stylish. Since wallpaper is typically thicker than traditional wrapping paper, it gives a premium, luxurious feel to your presents with neat, crisp folds. Plus, pairing it with a satin ribbon adds an elegant touch that will make gifts look especially chic under the Christmas tree.’

Not only does it save on waste, particularly when you’ve already shelled out for the wallpaper and it’s just sitting there gathering dust but it can instantly make your gifts stand out. ‘It’s the perfect seasonal hack,’ Jamie adds.

2. DIY a wine bottle cork wreath

If you're already planning your Christmas wreath ideas, consider a rustic look by reusing old corks.

‘You can create festive garlands simply by stringing together wine corks,’ says Sam Tamlyn, Interior Expert and Managing Director of Shutterly Fabulous . ‘This can be done by drilling small holes through the corks and then threading them onto a string or wire, where you can build up the wreath with ornaments or even beads. You could even add fairy lights for some extra Christmas spirit, creating a rustic, eco-friendly decoration.’

Alternatively, if this is a little bit beyond your DIY skills you can always pick up a pretty premade one up from Not On The Highstreet as shown above.

3. Dry fruit for decorations

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Dried orange slices are a classic for adorning christmas wreaths, but they look equally stunning simply hung from clear plastic threat on a Christmas tree. Plus you can dry orange slices yourself easily at home.

‘Simply grab your fruit of choice – whether that be oranges, lemons or berries – and dry them out in the oven,’ says Melissa Denham, Interior Designer at Hammonds Furniture . ‘Slice your fruit into thin strips, arrange them on a rack or oven tray and pop them in for several hours. The total drying time typically takes between four to eight hours depending on the size and water content of your fruit.’

Some of the best air fryers like the Ninja dual zone have a dehydrating function to speed up the process.

4. Add spice with chillies

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While dried oranges are a Christmas staple, dried chillies are the new spin on the foodie decorations I've seen taking off this year. They are often threaded onto scented garlands with oranges and limes for Christmas, but at Balsam Hills' recent Christmas press show I saw the stylist had hung clusters of chillies from the trees too for a striking splash of red.

If you have grown chillies from seed this year you can try drying your own, or you can also pick up a pack of dried whole chillies from £2 on Amazon. Please just be careful to not touch your eyes when handling.

5. Use a large branch as a centrepiece

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When you think about foraging for Christmas you probably imagine a bit of ivy and holly, but what you should keep an eye out for on your next winter walk is a large fallen branch. Styled over a mantlepiece or hung over a dining table, they can be the ultimate festive centrepiece. Shelley Cochrane, Furniture Village ’s Accessories Buyer, says ‘suspending them overhead works especially well for those who are short on space.’

Plus, ‘focusing your decoration overhead also means more room for tableware and glassware during Christmas lunch, style the branches with festive flowers and a cluster of Christmas decorations to elevate the space, tie offcuts of pretty fabric into bows or try making your own pom poms.’

6. Create a scarf garland

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

Garlands are typically crafted from luscious greenery, however, we've seen more fabric garlands emerging this year, made from scarves, bows and pom poms. These are all items you likely have lying around the house, or in you're wardrobe. Repurpose them for December, simply tie them together and drape them around your living room or hallway.

Monika Puccio, Sofa Club ’s Head of Buying recommends draping 'a garland across the back of the sofa, but instead of the usual greenery, use a garland made of pom-poms, mini ornaments, or felted wool in funky colours.’

7. Transform pegs

(Image credit: Paper Sam)

Now, many of us might have some old wooden dolly pegs in our home. And according to Sam Duffy, Founder of Papersam.co.uk , they are ‘the perfect size for a tree decoration.’ Providing a literal blank canvas, you can add everything from paint and glitter to twine and fabric to upcycle them into hanging decorations.

You might want to decorate ones like Father Christmas, or why not have one for each family member to add a truly personalised touch to your tree this Christmas. Thankfully, if you don’t already have some spare pegs, you can pick up a pack for a few pounds. Or, Papersam’s acorn peg doll craft kits have everything you might need, if you don’t want to have to worry about gathering all the materials to get started with the craft project.

8. Repurpose vases

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Scarboro)

Vases or glass jars are the ultimate objects to repurpose as festive decor, think beyond festive flowers and fill them with baubles, sweets or fairy lights.

'Food storage like mason jars or vases can be filled with twinkling lights, candy canes, and ornaments, offering a whimsical and festive touch to your kitchen or living space,’ says Wren Kitchens ’ Showroom Stylist, Paul Richardson, Showroom Stylist.

9. Hang biscuit cutters

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This is the one time of year your festive cookie cutters shouldn't live in a drawer. Whether they are silver or brass they are perfect for decorating a kitchen.

Display them on open shelving alongside fairy lights, or hang them as decorations from a Christmas tree or garland.

With a little imagination, so many items around your house can be quickly turned into Christmas decorations.